Environment

A Cooler St. Patrick's Day

By Aaron White
KIMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a sunny and warm Wednesday with high temperatures topping out in the 60s, a...

www.kimt.com

WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Freeze tonight, rain chances return next week

A powerful low-pressure system dropped snow from Mississippi to Maine in March 1993. Very cold and windy Saturday, freeze possible Sunday morning. Strong winds arrive tonight! A wind advisory and a freeze watch are in effect for South Mississippi this weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Storms Friday followed by a milder weekend

FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A COLD FRONT COULD BRING STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TO PARTS OF THE MID-STATE. TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY ARE ALSO FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS. Overnight, clouds will start to move in with lows dropping into the mid 50s. A...
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
Saint Patrick's Day
KSNT

Spring-like temperatures expected this week

Highs are expected in the upper 50s and low 60s as winds continue to be breezy with gusts around 20mph. Clouds will be on the increase today, and we also have a slight chance at seeing an isolated shower or sprinkles to the east. Tonight, after a weak cold front...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Rain will turn to snow tonight

Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be a milder day, High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Late today a cold front will start to approach Central PA. This will bring us showers late […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Tracking a winter Friday before Spring weather next week

High temps Friday were near 20 degrees and already happened early this morning around 4am. It was then that a cold front swung through the area and knocked these temps down to around 12 degrees as of Friday morning at 8am. Sunshine has moved in for the rest of the morning, but strong winds gusting above 30mph out of the Northwest could kick up clouds and even snowflakes this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Warmer temps Friday with possible severe weather on Saturday

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High around 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Friday Night: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday: Becoming windy with...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Springlike warmth, rain arrives this evening, with a few storms

Look for clouds to thicken in advance of a system coming out of the Plains and tracking through the southern Great Lakes early in the weekend. Cloud cover will limit afternoon temperatures from rising much beyond the mid-60s, except in southeastern Ohio, where highs will approach 70, before showers arrive from the southwest later in […]
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Dense freezing fog Tuesday morning before Spring weather arrives

A dense fog advisory is in place for the entire area Tuesday morning through 10am as a thick fog has developed. Not only is this fog below a quarter mile of visibility, but temps are also below freezing. This makes this freezing fog, which can turn to ice when interacted with or on other cold surfaces like roads and bridges. We have already seen slick spots this morning so take it easy! The fog remains through most of the morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WSLS

Luck o’ the Irish shines through after morning rain St. Paddy’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a round of morning rain slowly moving south to north. This has formed on the outer edges of an area of low pressure. Once this low pressure system moves north and east of here, we’ll be on its west side. That’s where the air sinks, leading to breaks of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.
ROANOKE, VA

