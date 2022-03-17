ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rangers sign three-time All-Star righty Greg Holland to minors deal

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qrlm_0ehTQIfh00
Greg Holland is heading to Texas. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers announced on Wednesday evening they’ve signed reliever Greg Holland to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training. If he cracks the Opening Day roster, he’ll receive a $2.1M base salary, reports Levi Weaver of the Athletic.

Holland is a 12-year big league veteran and a three-time All-Star. An elite closer and vital piece of the bullpens that made the Royals so tough to beat in the middle of the last decade, he unfortunately blew out his UCL late in 2015 and required Tommy John surgery. Holland returned to post an NL-best 41 saves with the Rockies in 2017, but he wasn’t quite as dominant as he’d been in K.C. before the surgery.

Since then, Holland’s performance has fluctuated wildly as he’s bounced between a few different clubs. He posted an ERA above 4.50 in both 2018 (which he split between the Cardinals and Nationals) and 2019, where he played in Arizona. Holland returned to his old stomping grounds in Kansas City for 2020, where he pitched to a 1.91 ERA over 28 1/3 frames. The Royals re-signed him to a $2.75M guarantee last winter, but he couldn’t replicate that success over a larger body of work.

Holland posted a 4.85 ERA in 55 2/3 frames last season. His 21.8% strikeout percentage and 10.7% walk rate were each a bit worse than the respective league averages, but he still generated swinging strikes at a decent 12.3% clip. The 36-year-old joins a rather crowded list of righty bullpen options the Rangers have added as non-roster invitees. Dan Winkler, Brandon Workman, Matt Bush, Justin Anderson and Jesús Tinoco are among the other players in camp.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported Holland was signing with the Rangers shortly before the team announcement.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Pares 'aggressively shopping' Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers

Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers have been regulars in trade rumors for months, and that status hasn’t changed now that the lockout is over. The Padres have been “aggressively shopping” both players in trade talks, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, in an effort to clear some salary and roster space, plus create some more flexibility under the competitive balance tax.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves sign Tyler Thornburg, places Kirby Yates on 60-day IL

The Braves have announced that they’ve signed Tyler Thornburg to a non-guaranteed, one-year deal worth $900K. To open up a spot on the 40-man roster, they placed Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL. Thornburg’s career has been a rollercoaster to this point, with the highs of excellent performance constantly...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Salina Post

Royals acquire pitcher Amir Garrett from Reds for Mike Minor, cash

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Garrett, 29, went 0-4 last season in Cincinnati with a career-best seven saves, a 6.04 ERA (32 ER in 47.2...
MLB
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Seiya Suzuki works out with Padres

The Padres are known to be making a push for Seiya Suzuki, and the outfielder worked out in front of Padres executives at Petco Park this weekend, The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reports (Twitter link). Suzuki’s time in San Diego also included a visit with Padres righty Yu Darvish and Darvish’s family.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Dan Winkler
Person
Greg Holland
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Brandon Workman
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays reportedly 'making push' for Kyle Schwarber

The Blue Jays are “making a big push” for Kyle Schwarber, tweets Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. Marly Rivera of ESPN reported (on Twitter) the Jays had interest in the lefty-hitting outfielder. Heyman adds that multiple teams remain in the mix but puts Toronto among the front-runners for his services.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign veteran LHP Daniel Norris

The Cubs are set to sign left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris to a Major League contract reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The 28-year-old is fresh off a season divided between the Detroit and Milwaukee organizations. His work out of the Tigers’ bullpen didn’t match the success he found there in 2020, but a fluky .354 batting average on balls in play and other ERA estimators figured his 5.89 ERA with Detroit last season was more bloated than it should have been. The Brewers figured as much as well, and acquired the left-hander in a deadline deal last July.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies sign veteran SS Jose Iglesias to one-year, $5M deal

The Rockies signed shortstop Jose Iglesias to a one-year contract, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports (via Twitter). Univision’s Mike Rodriguez tweeted that Iglesias and the Rox were close to reaching a deal and later noted that Iglesias will earn $5M. Iglesias is represented by MVP Sports Group. As Nick...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Rockies#Royals#Ucl#Cardinals#Era
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles sign veteran Chris Owings to minors deal

The Orioles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran infielder/outfielder Chris Owings to a minor league pact and invited him to MLB camp. Owings, 30, appeared in 21 games with the Rockies last season and turned in a huge .326/.420/.628 batting line in 43 plate appearances before a broken thumb required surgery and ended his season. He hit .268/.318/.439 in a similarly small sample with the Rox during 2020.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets sign righty Adam Ottavino to one-year, $4M deal

The Mets and right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino are in agreement on a deal, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. It’s a one-year contract worth $4M, plus $1M of performance bonuses for the 36-year-old. Ottavino broke into the big leagues as a Cardinal but was claimed off waivers...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians hire former Pirates GM Neal Huntington as special assistant

The Guardians have hired former Pirates general manager Neal Huntington as special assistant, baseball projects, reports Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic. This is something of a homecoming for Huntington, as he spent about a decade working for the club, then known as the Indians, as part of his ascent to becoming a GM. He got his feet wet with the Expos, working as assistant director of player development in 1995, jumping to Cleveland in 1998, becoming assistant director of minor-league operations, then director of player development, assistant general manager and special assistant to the general manager.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rangers Add Greg Holland, Dan Winkler to Bullpen Mix

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers added two arms to the bullpen mix, signing Greg Holland and Dan Winkler to minor league contracts. Both deals comes with invites to spring training. The club announced the signings Wednesday evening. Per source, Holland's deal would pay him $2.1 million on the...
SURPRISE, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees will begin extension talks with Aaron Judge soon

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke to various members of the media on Wednesday and gave some updates regarding the team. Perhaps most notably, he said that the club plans to engage Aaron Judge and his representatives to talk about a contract extension soon, via Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com and Erik Boland of Newsday. He says that he instructed general manager Brian Cashman to focus on immediate needs first due to the lockout creating a time crunch for roster building, but that the talks would begin before Opening Day on April 7.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox still looking to add a bat

The Red Sox have signed five free agent pitchers — Michael Wacha, James Paxton, Rich Hill, Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman — so far this winter. Their only meaningful change on the position player front, though, was arguably a downgrade. An hour before the lockout, Boston traded Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers in a deal that brought Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

No extension talks yet between Willson Contreras, Cubs

The Cubs have a decision to make regarding Willson Contreras, who’s heading into his final season of club control. Contreras is projected by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz for an arbitration salary in the $8.7M range this year. Amidst an organizational reboot, the Chicago front office finds themselves in something of an awkward spot with their longtime catcher.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy