ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Chinese operatives accused of spying on dissidents in US

By ERIC TUCKER
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdrLt_0ehTKJLA00
Congressional Candidate China Justice Department's Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division Matthew Olsen, left, speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to discuss recent law enforcement actions to address transnational repression. The Justice Department says a Chinese operative sought to undermine the congressional candidacy of a Chinese dissident in New York, including by seeking to uncover or even manufacture derogatory information that would cause him to lose the race. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Five men accused of acting on behalf of the Chinese government have been charged with brazen and wide-ranging schemes to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States, including by seeking to derail the election bid of a little-known congressional candidate, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The cases underscore what American officials describe as increasingly aggressive efforts by the Chinese government — sometimes involving the use of hired private investigators — to seek out, silence and threaten pro-democracy activists abroad.

“Authoritarian states around the world feel emboldened to reach beyond their borders to intimidate or exact reprisals against individuals who dare to speak out against oppression and corruption,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the Justice Department's top national security official, said at a news conference announcing three criminal cases.

“This activity is antithetical to fundamental American values," he added. "We will not tolerate such repression here when it violates our laws.”

The criminal cases, filed in federal court in Brooklyn, allege longstanding efforts to dig up dirt on dissidents, intimidate them and stifle their speech. It's not the first time the Justice Department has brought charges for similar conduct: in 2020, prosecutors charged eight people with working on behalf of the Chinese government in a pressure campaign aimed at coercing a New Jersey man who was wanted by Beijing into returning to China to face charges.

In one of the new cases, two New York men operating under the direction of an employee of a China-based international technology company spied on pro-democracy activists, sought to illegally obtain and disseminate the federal tax returns of a dissident and also plotted to destroy the artwork of a dissident artist, prosecutors said. A sculpture depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping as a coronavirus molecule was demolished last year, though no one has been charged in that vandalism, the Justice Department said.

Two of the three men in that case, Fan “Frank” Liu and Matthew Ziburis, were arrested Tuesday on charges that include conspiring to commit interstate harassment and criminal use of a means of identification. A lawyer for Liu argued at a court appearance that his client was not a flight risk, and he was released on a $1 million bond with electronic monitoring. Ziburis was released on a $500,000 bond.

A third man, Qiang “Jason” Sun, who prosecutors say tasked the others, remains at large.

In another plot that U.S. officials say was orchestrated by China's Ministry of State Security, an author who once helped start a pro-democracy organization collected intelligence to be shared with the Chinese government about dissidents and activists, Uyghurs, Tibetans and advocates for Taiwanese independence.

The man, Shujun Wang, 73, was arrested Wednesday and released later in the day on a $300,000 bond. A defense lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

A third scheme by a man alleged to be a Chinese government operative sought to undermine the candidacy of a congressional candidate by plotting to locate, or even manufacture, derogatory information that could prevent him from being elected.

The operative, identified as Qiming Lin, is accused of having contacted a private investigator seeking information about the candidate's phone number, address and vehicle. He later asked the investigator to “dig up things from 1989 to now” in search of flaws against the candidate to derail his candidacy.

At one point, according to charging documents, Lin told the private investigator that even “violence would be fine too” and suggested that the candidate could be beaten “until he cannot run for election.”

The investigator Lin is accused of contacting was actually a source for the FBI, who reported the initial outreach to the bureau and said he believed Lin to be a retired MSS agent. In an affidavit, an FBI agent conducting the investigation wrote that, “Based on the conduct summarized herein and my experience and training, I assess that LIN continued to act on behalf of the MSS even if ostensibly retired.”

The candidate is described in court papers as a Chinese dissident and student leader of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. Though the candidate is not identified by name in the complaint, the biographical details in the document match those of Yan Xiong, who last fall announced his candidacy as a Democrat for a congressional seat in this year's election.

Lin, who faces charges that include conspiracy to commit interstate harassment, remains at large, officials said.

The top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, Breon Peace, would not describe any conversations that officials may have had with Yan, but said that the Justice Department takes seriously its obligations to notify victims of potential threats. “When it comes to acts of violence,” he said, “our office and the FBI were not going to let that happen.”

Yan, who has lived in the U.S. for 30 years, said in an interview with The Associated Press that he did not know any details about the allegations and learned about them after reporters reached out to him Wednesday.

He said he had not witnessed any harassment or intimidation and had not been contacted by the FBI or Justice Department, and that he did not know why the Chinese government would be interested in his campaign for Congress.

“This has nothing to do with them. Why they do that, I can’t understand,” he said. He added: “I’m getting mad. I have nothing to do with them. I’m a purely American citizen.”

____

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The New Yorker

Have Chinese Spies Infiltrated American Campuses?

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In late August of 2019, Franklin Tao, a forty-seven-year-old chemistry professor at the University of Kansas, departed China with just enough time to make it home for the fall semester. Tao is short, with a high forehead and a spiky hairline that give him the cautiously inquisitive appearance of a hedgehog. He had spent the spring and summer tending to his ailing mother in China’s interior, and visiting collaborators at Fuzhou University, on the country’s coast. Tao’s wife, Hong Peng, had booked his return trip to the United States, and, in the interest of thrift, had arranged an itinerary of almost unfeasible complexity. Tao flew from Fuzhou to Beijing, then to Tokyo’s Haneda airport, and only then realized that his connection to Chicago left from Narita airport, fifty miles away. Tao hailed a taxi and instructed the driver to hurry, but at the destination his credit card was rejected. The driver escorted him to an A.T.M., but his bank card was also declined. Tao produced a business card and promised that he would settle his account somehow. To his astonishment, he told me recently, the driver agreed. He felt lucky that he wasn’t in China, where an untrusting cabbie would likely have taken him directly to the police, who weren’t known for their forbearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Chinese Government#Corruption#Ap#American#Authoritarian#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
MILITARY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
129K+
Followers
94K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy