Raiders continue stocking up at cornerback with addition of Anthony Averett

By Levi Damien
 1 day ago
Day one of free agency has been a busy one for the Raiders. Several positions were addressed, but none more so than cornerback. The third cornerback of the day for Las Vegas is former Ravens CB Anthony Averett. This according to and Instagram post from his agency Athletes First.

It is a reported one-year, $4.5 million deal for Averett.

Averett is coming off a career year in Baltimore. The former fourth round pick picked off three passes and defended 11 passes in 13 starts.

One main issue for the former Alabama star has been injuries. He’s spent some time on injured reserve in his career and has never played a full season.

There was no question the Raiders were in need at the cornerback position coming into the day, with just Trayvon Mullen and Nate Hobbs as the only established corners on the roster. The team more than addressed the need at the position, with the signings of Averett, Darius Phillips, and acquiring Rock Ya-Sin in trade.

None of the additions are high-profile as none were full-time starters on their respective teams. The Raiders were connected to both JC Jackson and Stephon Gilmore over the past few days, but Jackson signed on with the Chargers and Gilmore has yet to sign with anyone.

IN THIS ARTICLE
