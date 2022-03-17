Men’s Tournament Scores

Allen (Texas) defensive lineman David Hicks has earned offers from across the country. But his recruitment is shaping up to be a two-team, cross-state race. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Oklahoma and Texas A&M are in the midst of neck-and-neck battle to land Hicks. The RPM gives the Sooners a slight lead at 50.3 percent, with A&M right on their heels at 47.9 percent. No other program has more than a 1 percent shot.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO