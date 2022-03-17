Council debates outgoing chief’s replacement

Mayor Sharetta Smith thanks Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin for his 36 years of service to the city after Martin announced he plans to retire in June.

LIMA — It’s been just over two weeks since Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin surprised everyone on March 2 when he announced his retirement effective June 1, and his soon-to-be-vacant position has been the topic of choice ever since.

The search to hire a new chief loomed large in council chambers at Town Hall this week as it has received substantial discussion in no less than two meetings through Wednesday alone. The talk centered around a shallow pool of just two eligible candidates. LPD members with at least one-year serving at the rank directly below the promotional eligible only e promoted that only qualified currently serving LPD majors can apply for the position, which means you would have the same chances of predicting heads or tails on a coin toss as you would handicapping who will be named chief between majors James Baker and Angel Cortes — the only two individuals qualified for promotion according to the charter.

Earlier this week, 6th Ward Councilor Derry Glenn articulated his belief that the process isn’t conducive to promoting the best man for the job. Lamenting that it prevents the city from hiring former LPD leaders, such as Shawnee Township Chief Michael Keith or Kettering Chief Christopher “Chip” Protsman, he moved to refer the topic to the Safety Services Committee. Glenn’s motion received support from 1st Ward Councilor Todd Gordon and survived a 6-2 split-decision despite Council President John Nixon signaling strong opposition to the motion before ordering roll call.

Civil Services Board makes contingency plans

The most recent discussion regarding Martin’s replacement took place in council chambers at Town Hall on Wednesday where they decided to ask for references from a law enforcement assessment center, The Kettering Group, recommended by Martin to compete with the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to administer the promotional exam.

Board members were initially taken aback by Martin’s recommendation because secretary Deb Vrobbe had never heard of the Kettering Group. They became more concerned after a potential conflict of interest came to light regarding an assessor who allegedly has a mutual relationship with one of the candidates taking the promotional exam. The matter has since been forwarded to Law Director Tony Geiger to determine whether he believes a conflict exists.

The three-member Civil Service Boardmade contingency plans in case a candidate drops out which would then make qualified lieutenants eligible for the promotion. If that were to happen it could significantly alter the quoted assessment costs the board was provided with. They decided they would request a line-by-line breakdown of the cost per exam from the OACP and Kettering Group before deciding who they will use in a meeting tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. March 23. Board President Pilate Bradley said if Geiger comes back with a finding that a conflict does exist, the meeting will be canceled and OACP will assess the exam.

“It’s a situation where there is a possible conflict of interest between a member of the Kettering Group who may have a relationship with a mutual, and we are doing our due diligence to ensure a fair process,” Board President Pilate Bradley said. “If the law director determines it is a conflict, we will move on with the other assessor. After considering the rumors that Chief Martin said he has heard from various sources and the instances that the candidates felt they were being targeted, we don’t think that either candidate has been disadvantaged.”

Motion passes council 6-2

Nixon mentioned the changes to hiring a chief of police have been up for consideration at least twice, while similar considerations have been given to naming a fire chief on at least four occasions and the charter prevailed every time. Nixon said he simply has no desire to revisit the topic again. Gordon, for his part, doesn’t see the harm in exploring if hiring a chief from outside the LPD makes sense for the city.

“I am always up for talking about an issue and will support any discussion a fellow councilor wants to have, so I seconded it,” Gordon said. “And, even though President Nixon said the council has already weighed in on it, this is a new council, and we haven’t. It’s been close to ten years since the last time it came up and people’s opinions do change over time. I’m not saying I would vote to make a change, but I would like to take a look at everything.”

Fifth Ward Councilor Jamie Dixon thinks that any member of council should be heard when they want to talk about something and that is what compelled his “yes” vote.

“I believe that any councilor is well within their right to ask for discussion on any topic and we should hear them out,” Dixon said. “I believe in common courtesy and voted “yes” as a courtesy to Dr. Glenn. I’m not saying I am against making changes, and I’m not going to say I am for it; I am just saying we should let the committee look at it and see what advice they send back.”

Gordon echoed the thoughts of Dixon about allowing council members to speak their mind, adding it doesn’t matter how many times something has been looked at.

“Whether these conversations had been heard 20 times in the past, I think if a councilor wants to look at it a 21st time, then we should support them.”

Reach Joe Gilroy at 567-242-0398 or on Twitter @TLNJoeGilroy