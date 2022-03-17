ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Trump calls Mo Brooks 'disappointing' in Alabama Senate race

Former President Donald Trump told a news outlet that he is displeased with the performance of Rep. Mo Brooks, the candidate he endorsed for Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, and suggested he is open to backing another candidate,

“Mo Brooks is disappointing,” Trump told the Washington Examiner Tuesday, according to a report published Wednesday.

Trump has backed Brooks since last April, more than a year ahead of the upcoming May 24 primary, rewarding the conservative firebrand and ally who whipped up a crowd of Trump supporters at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the Capitol riot.

Brooks has since found himself in a primary battle with two formidable opponents: Katie Britt, the former head of a state business group, and Mike Durant, a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident.

The Alabama Senate race will decide who replaces retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt previously served as Shelby’s chief of staff.

“It’s a very tight race between the three of them right now, and I’m not particularly happy,” Trump told the Examiner, leaving the door open to backing another candidate.

Trump’s backing is a valuable campaign asset for Brooks in a state where Trump won 62% of the vote in the last presidential contest and remains deeply popular with Republicans. Any wavering by Trump would be seen as a blow to Brooks’ campaign.

Brooks has leaned heavily on the Trump connection. His campaign signs refer to him as “MAGA Mo” in reference to the former president's "Make America Great Again" slogan. He appeared with a life-size poster of Trump at one recent campaign stop.

The Brooks' campaign on Wednesday put the blame on Britt.

“Here’s the deal: Katie Britt and her team put out a bogus poll, then lied to President Trump about it," Brooks campaign spokesman Will Hampson said in a statement.

Trump told the Examiner that Brooks gave an “inarticulate answer” about remarks he had made during an August rally with Trump in Alabama that briefly resulted in jeers from the crowd.

Brooks had told the crowd it was time to move on from the last presidential race and focus on upcoming election s. The remark resulted in some rally-goers briefly booing.

Trump told the outlet that he wanted to know if Brooks had changed.

Hampson said Brooks remains committed to Trump and his position that the 2020 election was fraught with massive voter fraud and “stolen” by Joe Biden.

"Mo Brooks was the only one in this race to stand with him on January 6th,” Hampson wrote.

Trump and his allies have continued to cling to the false claims that the voting was rigged in the 2020 election, claims that have been thoroughly debunked.

The Alabama contest is not the only race where Trump’s pick has been struggling. The candidate Trump originally endorsed in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, Sean Parnell, dropped his candidacy amid allegations of abuse by his ex-wife. In North Carolina, his endorsed candidate for an open Senate seat, Rep. Ted Budd, has failed to make a splash. And in Georgia, his pick for governor, David Perdue, is trailing incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, one of Trump's top 2022 targets.

Trump, who often brags about his endorsement record, has held back in several high-profile races, including contests in Ohio, Missouri and Arizona.

Rolling Stone

MAGA Fave Mo Brooks Drops Groveling Ad to Try to Get Back in Trump’s Good Graces

Click here to read the full article. Less than 24 hours after a report indicated that Donald Trump has soured on Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), the Senate candidate whom he endorsed last year, Brooks released a campaign ad that doubles as a pledge of fealty to the former president and his lies about the 2020 election. The ex-president is considering pulling his endorsement, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday. “Mo Brooks is disappointing,” Trump told the publication during a phone interview earlier this week. “I’m determining right now, has Mo Brooks — has he changed?” Trump suggested that if Brooks appears to be...
Washington Post

McConnell says no space in GOP for ‘white supremacists or anti-Semitism’ after two House Republicans participate in white nationalist’s conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that there is no place in the Republican Party for “white supremacists or anti-Semitism” after two House Republicans participated in a conference organized by a white nationalist who encouraged a chant supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin. McConnell issued a statement...
AL.com

Alabama Democrats move to remove Trump-supporting Senate candidate from ballot

The Alabama Democratic Party moved Thursday to boot a U.S. Senate candidate from its ballot after his support of former President Donald Trump came to light. Victor Williams of Fairhope qualified in January to run for Senate as a Democrat and is encouraging Republicans to vote for him in the Democratic primary rather than the Republican primary. Williams has also started democratsfortrump.com website and voiced opposition to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
KEYT

Judge dismisses Democratic lawmaker’s January 6 civil conspiracy lawsuit against Mo Brooks

A federal judge dismissed on Wednesday a January 6 lawsuit brought against Rep. Mo Brooks that had alleged the Alabama Republican engaged in a civil conspiracy. US District Judge Amit Mehta’s move to dismiss the claims against Brooks was anticipated. Mehta wrote in a previous opinion in the case, which was brought by California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, that he was inclined to dismiss the claims against Brooks and the judge invited Brooks to formally request the dismissal.
AL.com

Smith: Mo Brooks’ once substantial Alabama Senate primary lead is gone

This is an opinion column. If AC/DC were a pollster for the Alabama Republican Primary election for the U.S. Senate, their analysis would be short: “Listen to the money talk.” In a recent poll commissioned by ForestPAC, the political arm of the Alabama Forestry Association, Mike Durant and Katie Britt are neck-and-neck. Representative Mo Brooks, the presumptive frontrunner for much of the primary, has fallen significantly behind as the candidates head into the May 24, 2022, election.
ALABAMA STATE
