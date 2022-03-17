ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

COVID-19: How Cases in the Bloomington, IL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehTDqZ400 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Bloomington, IL metro area consists of just McLean County. As of March 15, there were 28,507.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bloomington residents, 16.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bloomington metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bloomington, IL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
19180 Danville, IL 77,563 27,832 35,883.1 289 372.6
16060 Carbondale-Marion, IL 137,573 42,342 30,777.8 403 292.9
16580 Champaign-Urbana, IL 226,323 66,093 29,203.0 310 137.0
19500 Decatur, IL 105,528 30,302 28,714.7 335 317.5
14010 Bloomington, IL 172,578 49,198 28,507.7 287 166.3
44100 Springfield, IL 209,167 57,921 27,691.3 401 191.7
40420 Rockford, IL 338,356 89,739 26,522.1 919 271.6
37900 Peoria, IL 406,883 107,067 26,314.0 1,269 311.9
28100 Kankakee, IL 110,637 28,662 25,906.3 359 324.5
16980 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 9,508,605 2,097,317 22,057.0 23,831 250.6

