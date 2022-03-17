ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

COVID-19: How Cases in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehTDo2q00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Birmingham-Hoover, AL metro area consists of Jefferson County, Shelby County, St. Clair County, and three other counties. As of March 15, there were 27,741.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Birmingham residents, 13.7% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Birmingham-Hoover metro area, St. Clair County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 15, there were 28,618.4 cases per 100,000 residents in St. Clair County, the most of any county in Birmingham-Hoover, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Chilton County, there were 24,517.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Birmingham-Hoover.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Birmingham-Hoover metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 43,542 28,595.1 647 424.9
11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 32,241 28,129.1 602 525.2
23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 28,745 27,976.2 624 607.3
13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 301,087 27,741.5 3,625 334.0
22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 40,219 27,299.1 622 422.2
33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 116,619 27,079.4 1,660 385.5
46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 67,194 26,804.6 993 396.1
19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 55,171 25,922.6 662 311.0
33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 95,635 25,602.1 1,519 406.6
26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 113,493 24,834.2 1,196 261.7
20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 35,617 24,024.6 718 484.3
12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 37,568 23,312.2 326 202.3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which […]
MADISON COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Hoover, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Hoover, AL
Government
City
Hoover, AL
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#U S Census Bureau#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located […]
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

106K+
Followers
62K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy