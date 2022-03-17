ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

COVID-19: How Cases in the Binghamton, NY Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehTDkVw00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Binghamton, NY metro area consists of Broome County and Tioga County. As of March 15, there were 22,836.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Binghamton residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Binghamton metro area, Broome County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 15, there were 23,118.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Broome County, the most of any county in Binghamton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Tioga County, there were 21,714.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Binghamton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Binghamton metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Binghamton, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,136,927 26,624.2 77,404 401.2
39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 172,190 25,553.6 1,755 260.4
21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 21,102 24,856.6 228 268.6
13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 55,235 22,836.3 591 244.3
46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 66,078 22,628.2 970 332.2
15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 254,020 22,476.2 3,165 280.0
45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 146,580 22,467.3 1,343 205.9
24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 25,315 20,108.5 236 187.5
40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 209,866 19,561.0 2,151 200.5
10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 172,257 19,558.3 1,405 159.5
48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 19,752 17,504.1 131 116.1
28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 31,046 17,376.7 360 201.5
27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 17,753 17,296.0 82 79.9

