COVID-19: Bellingham, WA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehTD7My00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Bellingham, WA metro area consists of just Whatcom County. As of March 15, there were 16,641.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bellingham residents, the ninth lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bellingham metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bellingham, WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 84,025 29,021.5 671 231.8
49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 70,906 28,396.8 758 303.6
48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 30,916 26,144.2 223 188.6
47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 15,004 24,855.5 140 231.9
44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 129,792 23,591.7 1,473 267.7
31020 Longview, WA 106,778 22,234 20,822.6 338 316.5
42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 705,737 18,229.9 5,015 129.5
34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 21,834 17,382.1 191 152.1
13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 36,747 16,641.1 279 126.3
36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 46,026 16,454.8 390 139.4
14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 38,783 14,586.5 327 123.0

