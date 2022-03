STARKVILLE – Mississippi State is firing head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland, the athletic department announced on Thursday. Howland, who spent seven seasons at MSU and took the team to one NCAA Tournament, led the team to an 18-16 record this season. He expressed his desire to return next season with the potential of a healthy roster combined with the possible return of point guard Iverson Molinar, but ultimately athletics director John Cohen went a different direction after speaking with Howland earlier on Thursday.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO