Watch now: MPCC hosts more than 300 middle school girls for STEM learning day

 1 day ago

Morning Journal

Longfellow Middle School all-girls robotics team heads to state

One of Longfellow Middle School’s robotics teams is headed to the state competition. The all-girls team, Prometheus, will head to the Vex Ohio State Championship from March 10-11 to compete against 50 middle school teams in an effort to qualify for the Vex World Championship. Although team Prometheus is...
LORAIN, OH
The Tribune

Franklin Middle School to host schoolwide art show for the first time

Greeley-Evans School District 6 opened its National Youth Art Month celebration Friday with works from nearly 2,000 students at locations throughout downtown Greeley. The districtwide student works will remain on display through the month of March. On Monday, Franklin Middle School on 35th Avenue in Greeley will host its own...
GREELEY, CO
WDEF

Celebrating National Pi Day with STEM Activities from Local Learning Center

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF): Today is National Pi Day! There are many ways to celebrate. You can eat pizza or pie, but the best way to celebrate is to challenge yourself mentally. Sylvan Learning in Chattanooga demonstrated Pi Day activities that the whole family can do. They emphasize the importance of STEM activities especially in young students. One demonstration is Circle Art where children use only circles to draw an animal or scene.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

