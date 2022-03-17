Watch now: MPCC hosts more than 300 middle school girls for STEM learning day

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF): Today is National Pi Day! There are many ways to celebrate. You can eat pizza or pie, but the best way to celebrate is to challenge yourself mentally. Sylvan Learning in Chattanooga demonstrated Pi Day activities that the whole family can do. They emphasize the importance of STEM activities especially in young students. One demonstration is Circle Art where children use only circles to draw an animal or scene.

