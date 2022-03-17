ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL trade deadline could be full of last-minute deals

Don Waddell's phone is not ringing much right now. The seasoned NHL executive expects that to change this weekend. It always does, he said. Waddell's Carolina Hurricanes are among the many contenders with limited salary cap space that could wait until much closer to the trade deadline Monday to stockpile before...

NHL

NHL Buzz: Kallgren makes first NHL start for Maple Leafs

Pettersson day to day for Canucks; Poehling out indefinitely for Canadiens. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Erik Kallgren is making his first NHL start for the Maple Leafs against the Dallas Stars (TSN4, BSSW,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Red Wings Trade Could Provide Deadline Blockbuster

The NHL’s Trade Deadline is set for March 21 as the Pittsburgh Penguins are still trying to upgrade their forward group. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings have made it known they’re open for business. Two teams heading in opposite directions with the Penguins gearing up for what could be another Stanley Cup playoff run, while the Red Wings are trying to piece together a foundation of talent for the future.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Have Something the Oilers, Maple Leafs & Golden Knights Need

The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vegas Golden Knights are three teams with playoff aspirations. The franchises find themselves with unsettled circumstances at their respective goaltending positions with the trade deadline days away. But a potential replacement is available for the organizations in New York Rangers backup Alexandar Georgiev.
NHL
New York Rangers likely out on Ben Chiarot, looking at other rental defenseman

The New York Rangers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot for several weeks, but latest reports indicate that they are no longer in the running. “It sounds like (the Josh Manson trade) really intensified some of those conversations that were already happening between the Montreal Canadiens and a pretty long list of suitors,” Pierre LeBrun said on TSN Insider Trading Tuesday. “Among the teams that we believe still have interest includes Calgary, Carolina, Florida, St. Louis and others.”
NHL
NHL

Saros makes 35 saves for Predators in win against Penguins

NASHVILLE -- Juuse Saros made 35 saves, and Roman Josi had three assists for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Rookie forward Tanner Jeannot scored his 19th goal, and Colton Sissons had two assists for the Predators (35-21-4), who are...
NHL
Hoops Rumors

NHL requests meeting with women's leagues PHF, PWHPA to resolve issues

The NHL has requested a meeting between the PHF and PWHPA — the two feuding women’s hockey factions — to attempt to bring the two sides together. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports that details of the proposed meeting are still being worked out, but the PWHPA was informed recently of a multi-million dollar funding deal, one that would be an eight- to 10-year commitment, that would allow their proposed league to move forward. Marek doesn’t specify where the funding is coming from.
HOCKEY
NHL

NHL On Tap: Giroux to play 1,000th game when Flyers host Predators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. Claude Giroux is scheduled to play his 1,000th NHL game when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Giroux will join Bobby Clarke (1,144) as the second player to reach the milestone with the Flyers. The 34-year-old forward is second in team history in points (900) and assists (609), also behind Clarke (852 assists, 1,210 points). The question is if this will be Giroux's final game with Philadelphia (18-30-11) because he is a pending unrestricted free agent and one of the biggest names on the market before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Giroux has played his 15-season NHL career for the Flyers, the past 10 as captain. Defenseman Roman Josi has scored 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in a seven-game point streak and forward Matt Duchene 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in a seven-game run for Nashville (35-21-4), which is 5-1-0 in its past six games following a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer.
NHL
Yardbarker

Is it risky for Colorado Avalanche to chase a big name at trade deadline?

The Avalanche aren’t messing around. Colorado has decimated the NHL so far this season, sitting atop the standings with 91 points. It has a ridiculous nucleus of talented players. So much so that it’s hard to pick the MVP of the Avalanche. I’d contend it’s Cale Makar. Others...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Honor Giroux’s 1000th and Possibly Final Game

The Philadelphia Flyers honored Claude Giroux in a pregame ceremony to celebrate his 1000th NHL game in a win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Bobby Clarke, the only other player in history to play 1000 games with the Flyers, presented the 34-year-old captain with the engraved silver stick. Giroux’s wife Ryanne and their two sons stood on the ice at the Wells Fargo Center during the tribute that included presentations of gifts from his teammates and a nostalgic tribute video remembering the best moments of his NHL career.
NHL
ESPN

Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

PHILADELPHIA --  The party planned for Claude Girouxs 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor....
NHL
