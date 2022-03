PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a nervewracking first half, but the Zags pulled through The Bulldogs beat Georgia St. 93 to 72 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Georgia St. kept up the intensity through the first half and the start of the second, but quickly got into foul trouble. Chet Holmgren helped get the Zags...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO