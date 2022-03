Kimbella Vanderhee and Yandy Smith’s fallout was very controversial. “Love And Hip Hop New York” fans had a lot to say on social media about Yandy Smith and Kimbella Vanderhee’s fallout. Things first got rocky when Yandy was feuding with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. Kimbella popped up at Lil Mendeecees’ birthday party. She clashed with Samantha Wallace and it only led to more drama. Kimbella would later accuse Yandy of telling her to go to the event and cause problems. And Kimbella believed Yandy threw her under the bus so she didn’t look messy. However, Yandy said she didn’t want to admit to her role in the birthday party blowup because she didn’t want people to know she was scheming to give Kimbella a storyline.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO