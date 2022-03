Texas Southern announced Thursday that women's basketball coach and WNBA legend Cynthia Cooper-Dyke has retired. "Coach Cooper-Dyke has had a tremendous impact on TSU women's basketball since her arrival and moved the program to new heights," Texas Southern vice president of intercollegiate athletics Kevin Granger said in a statement. "She will be missed as I wish her nothing but success in her future endeavors."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO