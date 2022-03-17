ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

COVID-19: Beckley, WV Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehTBh5100 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Beckley, WV metro area consists of Raleigh County and Fayette County. As of March 15, there were 29,889.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Beckley residents, the 33rd highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Beckley metro area, Raleigh County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 15, there were 29,962.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Raleigh County, the most of any county in Beckley, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Fayette County, there were 29,764.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Beckley.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Beckley metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Beckley, WV metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
13220 Beckley, WV 118,828 35,517 29,889.4 503 423.3
26580 Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH 361,832 107,719 29,770.4 1,270 351.0
37620 Parkersburg-Vienna, WV 90,758 23,482 25,873.2 360 396.7
16620 Charleston, WV 264,113 68,089 25,780.3 1,012 383.2
48540 Wheeling, WV-OH 141,475 35,429 25,042.6 600 424.1
34060 Morgantown, WV 139,157 33,541 24,103.0 323 232.1
48260 Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH 118,213 26,260 22,214.1 554 468.6

