COVID-19: How Cases in the Brunswick, GA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehTBfJZ00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Brunswick, GA metro area consists of Glynn County, Brantley County, and McIntosh County. As of March 15, there were 25,115.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Brunswick residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Brunswick metro area, Glynn County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 15, there were 27,158.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Glynn County, the most of any county in Brunswick, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In McIntosh County, there were 17,038.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Brunswick.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Brunswick metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Brunswick, GA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,219 31,410.6 593 411.9
40660 Rome, GA 97,369 26,968 27,696.7 503 516.6
23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 53,081 26,718.6 810 407.7
46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 37,388 25,728.9 493 339.3
15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 29,486 25,115.8 532 453.2
47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 45,263 25,055.4 603 333.8
12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 145,097 24,198.3 1,955 326.0
12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 48,320 23,179.8 471 225.9
10500 Albany, GA 148,436 33,213 22,375.3 749 504.6
12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,304,060 22,244.4 15,208 259.4
31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 50,880 22,169.5 1,150 501.1
42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 83,767 21,699.3 1,113 288.3
17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 65,814 20,605.4 1,104 345.6
25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 14,917 18,636.7 177 221.1

