COVID-19: Boulder, CO Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehTBcfO00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Boulder, CO metro area consists of just Boulder County. As of March 15, there were 19,013.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Boulder residents, the 36th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Boulder metro area, unemployment peaked at 9.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Boulder, CO metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
24300 Grand Junction, CO 151,218 41,656 27,547.0 528 349.2
39380 Pueblo, CO 165,982 44,695 26,927.6 771 464.5
24540 Greeley, CO 305,345 81,098 26,559.5 686 224.7
17820 Colorado Springs, CO 723,498 185,159 25,592.2 1,650 228.1
19740 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 2,892,066 660,464 22,837.1 5,533 191.3
22660 Fort Collins, CO 344,786 74,557 21,624.1 460 133.4
14500 Boulder, CO 322,510 61,319 19,013.1 344 106.7

Comments / 0

 

