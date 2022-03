STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you want to help refugee families suffering in war-torn Ukraine, a Staten Island civic association is accepting supply donations this week. The South Beach Civic Association, in concert with Ozone Park Residents Block Association in Queens, will be collecting urgently needed medical and personal-care supplies, which will be sent to the Ukraine, where an attack by Russian forces is underway.

