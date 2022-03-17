ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City man just released from prison arrested with stolen gun

By Lynda Cohen
 1 day ago
An Atlantic City man just out of prison was one three city residents arrested in separate gun-related incidents last week.

Miguel Rivera, 40, was arrested Friday, after police searched a home in the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said Wednesday.

Rivera was the target of a month-long investigation led by Detective Alberto Valles, according to the report. During the search, detectives found a digital scale used for narcotics distribution, hollow-point ammunition and a loaded Taurus semi-automatic handgun reported stolen from Philadelphia, Aristizabal said.

Rivera was just released from prison in November after serving nearly nine years on first-degree burglary and weapons offenses, according to Department of Corrections records. He is now in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and certain person not to possess a weapon.

Kishawn Roberts, 58, was also arrested at the home Friday. He is charged with possession of handgun ammunition and was released on a summons.

The next day, police were called to the 1900 block of Blaine Avenue for a domestic Dispute.

Ashnell Samuel allegedly pointed a handgun and the victim, threatening to shoot them in the face, Aristizabal said.

Sgt. Annese Parks, a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team, talked to Samuel via cell phone and was able to get him to exit the residence peacefully, according to the report.

He was taken into custody without incident. A loaded .9mm handgun was found in the residence.

He is jailed on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, certain persons not to possess weapons and terroristic threats.

(NOTE: The Atlantic County Justice Facility does not release mugshots to the public under an order by the former prosecutor. The above photo is from the state Department of Corrections.)

Atlantic City, NJ
