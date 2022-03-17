Kansas Senators to travel to Eastern Europe in support of Ukraine [VIDEO]

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, M.D. joined a press conference following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress Wednesday morning. Senators Moran and Marshall will be traveling to Poland and Germany this week to gain more insight on needed security support for Ukraine and NATO readiness.

“America should do what America does best – protect freedom and liberty for our own citizens and for people around the world,” said Sen. Moran. “President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress was a powerful and moving reminder that the United States must continue to take action to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unprovoked attack, assist refugees fleeing Ukraine, support our NATO allies and make certain Vladimir Putin pays for his aggression. The United States has the capability to provide further resources to Ukrainians through defensive military equipment, food aid and medical supplies to give Ukraine a fighting chance not only to survive but to win. We must demonstrate through our actions that we stand with Ukraine and our European allies in the fight for democracy.”

“I do believe the Unites States can do so much more – that we can show more compassion and we are doing that by helping getting food and medical supplies to the people of Ukraine,” said Sen. Marshall. “Our sanctions on Russia could be much stronger and President Biden is delaying implementation of so many of the sanctions – we are basically continuing to fund this Russian war. I do believe we can get MiG-29s, A-10s, more drones, and more anti-aircraft missiles, but President Biden has to step forward and start leading. I am committed that there will be no American bloodshed in Ukraine – this has to be a war that is led be Europe. We will be standing beside and behind but we don’t want American pilots in the air space or American boots on the ground. We must do all we can to help the brave people of Ukraine.”