ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Court orders Jussie Smollett release from jail during appeal

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhX07_0ehT9hy800

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was ordered released from jail Wednesday by an appeals court that agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The ruling came after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. In an outburst immediately after the sentence was handed down, the former star of the TV show “Empire” proclaimed his innocence and said “I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

The appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, meaning he doesn’t have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required. It was unclear late Wednesday how soon he may be released.

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, ordered to pay back Chicago $120K

Smollett’s attorneys had argued that he would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed and that Smollett could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail. The office of the special prosecutor called the claim “factually incorrect,” in a response to the motion.

The court’s decision marks the latest chapter in a strange story that began in January 2019 when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself and his arrest on charges that he’d orchestrated the attack and lied to police about it.

The investigation revealed Smollett paid two men he knew from his work on “Empire” to stage the attack.

Texas ‘magician’ uses quick-change trick to steal nearly $3K from Walmart

A jury convicted Smollett in December on five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed when a person lies to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count. Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett last week to 150 days in jail, but with good behavior he could have been released in as little as 75 days. Smollett maintained his innocence during the trial.

Appellate Court Justices Thomas Hoffman and Joy Cunningham signed the order, while Justice Maureen Connors dissented.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WETM 18 News

PA Attorney General told of police shortages

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro met with police chiefs from across Pennsylvania where he heard a unified message. There is a critical shortage of police officers in some Pennsylvania communities. The shortage is especially severe in the communities around Philadelphia. Shapiro said shortages are taking place across the state. The fear is if […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
WETM 18 News

Oswego County parents arrested for death of son with cerebral palsy

(WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County teen, who had cerebral palsy, passed away last May, and nearly a year after his death, his mother and stepfather have been arrested Lisa Waldron and Anthony Waldron, the stepfather, have been charged for second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Mansfield woman arrested for stealing car, fleeing

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for stealing a vehicle from a home and fleeing last month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Kylee Cooper, 21, of Mansfield P.a. was arrested for an incident that occurred on February 18, 2022. Cooper allegedly stole a 2010 Gray Nissan Maxima from a home on […]
MANSFIELD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Court Orders#Chicago Police#Attorneys#Ap
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Supreme Court rules Pa. State Senate, House maps constitutional

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of the Pennsylvania State House and Senate maps approved earlier this year. The ruling was announced shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. House Republicans were among those who challenged the maps after the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission approved the maps with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New York taking actions to make public records easily accessible

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Hochul announced that New York state will be taking action to make accessing public records easier for residents. According to the Governor’s Office, the state will be building on efforts to streamline the Freedom of Information Law process. Under FOIL, an agency must make records available for public inspection and copying, except […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

NYS undercounted nursing home COVID Deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The New York State Comptroller audit found New York State’s Department of Health underestimated nursing home COVID deaths.  New York State comptroller Tom DiNapoli told Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, he wasn’t surprised with the audit findings, but is disappointed that it confirmed what families who lost loved ones were feeling. According to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
WETM 18 News

Steuben’s Historic Courthouse lights up for Ukraine

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — During the night, the colors of Ukraine can now be seen on the front of Steuben County’s Historic Courthouse. The building will now be bathed in blue and yellow lights as a show of support and honor for the brave people of Ukraine. “In the District Attorney’s Office, we are dedicated […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy