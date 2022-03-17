ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Oregon man learns he won $8.9M lottery jackpot after scanning forgotten ticket

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZfog_0ehT9bfm00

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Just call it a Christmas miracle – several weeks late.

According to KMTR, an Oregon man recently checked a forgotten lottery ticket and learned he had won an $8.9 million jackpot.

Wilbur Brown, of Springfield, was with a group of friends at the Moose Lodge on Dec. 24 when he decided to buy a $25 Megabucks ticket, the Oregon Lottery said in a news release Tuesday. The purchase allowed him to play in the next 26 drawings through Feb. 19.

Although Brown made sure to check his ticket after the first few drawings, he eventually forgot until he visited the lodge again in February, according to the release. When he finally scanned his ticket at a terminal, the message “See Customer Service” flashed across the screen. An employee’s scan revealed that Brown was a “Large Lottery Winner,” the release said.

Brown and his friends then checked the Megabucks website and learned that he had matched the winning numbers – 15, 33, 34, 40, 42 and 47 – for the Jan. 29 drawing, the lottery said. The prize? A whopping $8.9 million.

Brown, who chose to receive his prize as a 30-year annuity, will receive just over $200,000 a year after taxes, according to the lottery.

The Moose Lodge also received a prize of its own for selling the winning ticket – $89,000, the release said.

“The last couple of years have been a challenge for us,” Moose Lodge Manager Michael Scott told the lottery. “The influence of receiving such a big chunk of change is huge. We’ll be working with our members to figure out the best way to use the bonus money.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Springfield, OR
Springfield, OR
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger told Russians in a video posted on social media Thursday they’re being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers’ lives for his own ambitions. Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin....
WORLD
Reuters

S&P cuts Russia's ratings to 'CC' on debt default risk

March 17 (Reuters) - S&P on Thursday lowered Russia's rating to 'CC' from 'CCC-', as the country reported difficulties meeting debt payments due on its dollar-denominated 2023 and 2043 Eurobonds. Russia's payment woes stem from international sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the ratings agency said. The sanctions have reduced...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scanning#Jackpot#Kmtr#The Oregon Lottery#Megabucks
NBC News

Pete Davidson no longer going on Blue Origin spaceflight

The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in Russia...
BUSINESS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
57K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy