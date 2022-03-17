ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostert Returns to Dolphins

Bradenton Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRaheem Mostert went through four teams before his NFL career took off, so no one can blame him for wanting to be reunited with one of the coaches most responsible for his emergence as a quality NFL running back. Now Mostert will be heading back to where his career...

www.bradenton.com

The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
ClutchPoints

Dolphins take gamble on ex-NFC Championship hero that could pay off big time

The Miami Dolphins are looking to supply quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with as many options in the backfield as possible this offseason. On Monday, Miami signed former Arizona Cardinals tailback Chase Edmonds to a two-year deal worth $12.6 million. They were not done. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have also agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. NFL.com writer Grant Gordon detailed the signing.
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent

The New England Patriots are bringing back James White, but another veteran running back is taking his talents to the AFC West. Brandon Bolden is expected to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and...
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
Bradenton Herald

Dolphins Pick Up a Fullback

The instant Mike McDaniel became head coach of the Miami Dolphins, it became clear the fullback would make a return to the team. And the Dolphins got themselves a good one Wednesday when they came to terms on a two-year deal with former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold. The deal, confirmed by a league source, is believed to be worth $7.5 million.
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
Bradenton Herald

Full 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft 3.0

The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason is beginning to heat up a bit, as the team is getting a clearer picture of what they do and don't need as things proceed. For instance, the acquisition of safety Justin Reid eliminates the need for a starting-caliber safety via the 2022 NFL Draft. On the flip side, losing cornerback Charvarius Ward to the open market puts even more pressure on general manager Brett Veach to find a replacement.
Bradenton Herald

NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles ended last season with a 9-8 record, three games behind the Dallas Cowboys, who won the NFC Ease. If they want to continue to compete for the top of the division, they will have to hit on the upcoming draft, as they currently have 11 picks through seven rounds. View the latest team mock below to see who the Eagles could leave the 2022 NFL Draft with.
NBC Bay Area

Raheem Mostert Leaves 49ers, Signs With Dolphins in Free Agency: Report

Report: Mostert leaves 49ers to join McDaniel with Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers will not be bringing back one of their playoff heroes from the 2019 Super Bowl LIV run. Running back Raheem Mostert has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport...
