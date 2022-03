The New England Patriots sent Tom Brady some interior line help on Tuesday. Per NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo, the Bucs are acquiring offensive guard Shaq Mason. Mason was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He made 98 starts in New England’s trenches, helping pave the way for two of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl titles. The move couldn’t come at a better time, after Tampa Bay lost Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO