If Wednesday night in Dayton was a taste of the chaos that will follow the Men’s NCAA tournament, we’re in fantastic shape. Well, it depends on your definition of “shape,” actually. That prospect might be dicey if we’re talking physical fitness, i.e., putting your heart through the wringer. March isn’t the time to test your blood pressure. It’s about watching dramatic do-or-die basketball with everyone successfully playing hero. And we’re already in a fantastic place.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO