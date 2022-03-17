ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nathaniel Hackett says Russell Wilson is a perfect fit for his offense: 'We plan on getting in the end zone quite often'

By GEORGE STOIA
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

DENVER — Few people were more excited for Russell Wilson to be traded to the Broncos than head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett, who was hired by the Broncos Jan. 27, will now get to coach one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in his first season as head coach. Hackett expressed his excitement Wednesday at Wilson's introductory press conference.

"Wow," Hackett said at the podium. "Come on, y'all. Russell Wilson. Holy sh—very excited."

Hackett, and Broncos Country, has every right to be excited. Wilson is the best quarterback the team has had since Peyton Manning and many expect with Wilson leading the way, the Broncos are once again Super Bowl contenders with what should be an elite offense under the direction of Hackett and Wilson.

"The fact is, when you're going against Russell Wilson, the game's never over," Hackett said. "He's electric. So whenever his name's mentioned to anybody across this league, it puts fear into people. So to now have the opportunity to work with him and be with him and support him, it makes everybody excited."

Since being hired, Hackett has made it clear he and the Broncos intend to score a lot of points — something the Broncos have not been able to do in recent years. And both he and Wilson have experience doing so, with Hackett being known for his offensive creativity and Wilson being known for his big arm and athletic talent.

Hackett said at his introductory press conference almost two months ago that he planned on throwing the ball deep, and there's maybe no better quarterback for that than Wilson.

"It's about what does Russell do good and one thing that he does good is throwing the ball downfield. So that's why he definitely fits," Hackett said. "We want to make sure we're doing what's right for this team and what's right for Russ. That's my job as a coach, to be able to move stuff around, be fluid for all the guys that are out there."

Wilson said he studied Hackett's offense and the Broncos' roster before waiving his no-trade clause. And after watching the film, it was an easy decision.

"It's about what makes the best team possible on offense," Wilson said. "I think the critical part is that we have playmakers and we've got a great offensive line up front that can block and do their thing."

But while Wilson said he's excited about the players and coaches who will be around him in Denver, he also said they also all share the same mindset, which is winning. And with winning will come plenty of touchdowns.

"When we get in the end zone, we'll celebrate," Wilson said. "And we plan on getting in the end zone quite often."

