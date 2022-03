The 2021-22 NBA season has been an up-and-down ride for the Charlotte Hornets, but no matter the outcome, they have to be happy with what they have found this year. LaMelo Ball has not only become the leader of this team by making his first All-Star appearance, but Miles Bridges has also emerged as a leader for this team. Having Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward as well, the Hornets have had a really successful season given the struggles they have faced as a franchise the last several years.

