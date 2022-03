We begin this morning cold with a frost advisory for the southeast half of our area and a freeze warning for the northwest goes till 9 o’clock. We will see the temperatures respond beautifully low 60s mid day into the low 70s in the afternoon cloudy skies upper 60s. Tonight temperatures fall into the 50s with partly cloudy skies in the overnight. Rain chances return tomorrow afternoon in our area to 70% chance and then again Wednesday for the front part of the day. It will get drier Thursday. Rain chances return to the likely side Friday and then drying in-time for the weekend. The temperatures are not going to be outrageously colder or warm, like they were last week. Mostly mid 70s maybe a little bit warmer early next week morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

