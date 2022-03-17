ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Permanent daylight saving time has been tried before – and it didn’t go well

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHD2O_0ehT4eve00

(NEXSTAR) – In a rare show of bipartisan cooperation the Senate voted Tuesday to make daylight saving time permanent – something that’s been tried in the U.S. before … and didn’t go well.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act , which would ensure that we spring forward one last time in March, 2024, never to “fall back” again (states with areas exempt from daylight saving time may choose standard time). The bill received unanimous support and now needs approval in the House and a signature from President Biden to become law.

Politicians took victory laps, even breaking out exclamation marks and all-caps messages on Twitter for the occasion, which was also celebrated in several op-eds.

“Changing the clock twice a year is outdated and unnecessary,” Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said after the Senate vote.

Bill to make daylight saving time permanent passes Senate

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Americans want more sunshine and less depression — people in this country, all the way from Seattle to Miami, want the Sunshine Protection Act,” Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray added.

Others who remember the lessons of the 1970s, however, may not be quite as excited.

Daylight saving time in 1974

In a move to combat a national energy crisis in the United States, then-President Richard Nixon signed an emergency daylight saving time bill into law in late 1973 in an attempt to cut demand by extending daylight hours.

Public opinion of year-round daylight saving time was high leading up to the bill’s passage, The New York Times reported. The nearly 80% approval rate in December, 1973 would fall sharply in the months after, however.

Parents became worried about traffic accidents and the safety of their children, who were forced to go to school under winter darkness. By February, approval was at just 42 percent, according to the Times.

In October of 1974 President Gerald Ford signed a bill returning the nation to standard time for four months of the year.

Nixon wasn’t the only president to try out daylight saving time, however. During World War I President Woodrow Wilson, following the lead of German leader Kaiser Wilhelm, instituted the time change. The bill was widely hated by farmers and Congress ultimately scuttled it after the war, over Wilson’s veto.

President Roosevelt also instituted daylight saving time during World War II, which he called “war time,” which was repealed in 1945 after several states and cities reinstituted standard time on their own .

Will daylight saving time become permanent?

The idea of daylight saving time, so appealing during after-work activities on the golf course or meeting up with friends during the summer, has received broad support over the years. So is the nation ready to make this “permanent” change once again?

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who sponsored the Sunshine Protection Act, referenced “strong science” he says shows that time changes can lead to heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents, according to The Hill.

Proponents of the measure say the added evening daylight will also lead to a reduction in crime, a potential reduction in energy usage and diminished health risks associated with the time change.

Critics of the bill, however, say year-round daylight saving time will play havoc with people’s circadian rhythms.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) issued a statement applauding the push for a year-round time, but warned that Rubio chose the wrong one.

The AASM added that “current evidence best supports the adoption of year-round standard time, which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety.”

Horacio del Iglesia, a professor of biology at the University of Washington, told The Seattle Times that year-round daylight saving time “would be like Monday morning every day for the rest of your life.”

AASM went on to chide the Senate for allowing “neither a robust discussion nor a debate” before passing the bill, and called on the House to “take more time to assess the potential ramifications of establishing permanent daylight saving time before making such an important decision that will affect all Americans.”

Where the House and President Joe Biden fall on Rubio’s bill is not yet clear.

On Thursday, press secretary Jen Psaki would only say that she didn’t “have a specific position from the administration at this point in time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Police search for men connected to summer 2021 assault

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Homicide-Assault Unit is asking for the community’s help to identify two men connected to a 2021 summer assault. Suspect #1 Police say suspect #1 was seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue distressed jeans, black shoes, and a gray satchel/sling bag across his chest. It also […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
Gerald Ford
AL.com

Daylight saving time 2022: When does DST begin this year? When do clocks ‘spring forward?’

We’re only a little more than a week away from a jump in time – at least on the clocks. Daylight saving time 2022 officially takes place at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13 when we “spring forward” one hour. Daylight hours have been increasing slightly each day since the winter solstice on Dec. 21 but the big change comes March 13 when we jump from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. In Alabama, that means the sunset on March 13 will come around 6:53 p.m., roughly an hour later than the previous day.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Standard Time#House#Twitter#Republican#Americans#Democratic
KXRM

Hundreds sign petition for Morphew murder trial

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A petition is circulating right now regarding the Barry Morphew murder trial. Morphew is accused of killing his wife Suzanne on the Mother’s Day weekend of 2020. On May 5th, 2021, Morphew was arrested nearly a year after his wife’s disappearance. Her body has not been found. Judge Ramsey Lama has […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

$43,000 worth of illegal marijuana confiscated in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — $43,000 worth of illegal marijuana has been confiscated following a multi-agency bust in Pueblo County. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives with the Special Investigations and Narcotics unit began investigating after learning about a possible grow operation at a home at 977 W. Caliente Drive. Detectives received consent to see the grow and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MyNorthwest

Washington’s wait for permanent Daylight Saving Time could be nearing end after Senate vote

A bill that would keep the nation in Daylight Saving Time year-round was passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Known as the Sunshine Protection Act, the bill has been brought forth by Senate cosponsors Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Patty Murray (D-WA) in each of the last three years, each time failing to get to a vote. That changed this week, after the proposal was approved in the Senate by unanimous consent.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRM

Officers search for Pueblo bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is behind bars and another is on the run after a robbery at a Pueblo bank. Around noon on March 14, officers responded to the US Bank located at 2220 N. Elizabeth St. regarding a robbery. During the investigation, officers learned that a woman was a suspect in the robbery […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy