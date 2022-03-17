ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-positive Irish prime minister leaves event where he sat next to Pelosi

By Myah Ward and Jonathan Lemire
POLITICO
POLITICO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9L4o_0ehT3uz500


Updated: 03/17/2022 12:22 PM EDT

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s positive test for Covid-19 scrambled Washington’s plans for St. Patrick’s Day and comes amid fresh concerns about a new wave in the pandemic.

Martin tested positive for Covid on Wednesday night and had to leave the Ireland Funds Gala event, where he was photographed sitting maskless beside Speaker Nancy Pelosi. President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed that he and Martin also spoke for more than seven minutes at the event.

Pelosi tested negative with a PCR on Thursday, her office said. It was not clear when Biden would next be tested. But his in-person meeting with Martin slated for the Oval Office on Thursday became a virtual event instead with the two leaders speaking via video. The entire Irish delegation was prevented from visiting the White House because they were considered close contacts with Martin.

This is the second time in a week that the White House has been touched by Covid at a moment when it is looking to turn the page on the virus even as cases begin to climb in parts of the country and surge in Europe.

Earlier this week, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive for the virus. The second gentleman had not had recent contact with Biden, but had spent time with Harris, who stood next to the president at a bill signing on Tuesday.

Harris tested negative on Wednesday but remains in the window during which she could test positive if infected before Emhoff’s infection was detected. She wore a mask at an event on Thursday and said her husband was “doing well.”

But other than shifting the one-on-one meeting to a virtual setting, Biden continued with his planned St. Patrick’s Day schedule despite concerns that the Irish delegation had been mingling with lawmakers for days. He attended the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Capitol Hill and was slated to hold a St. Patrick’s Day event at the White House in the early evening.

Few could be seen wearing face masks at Wednesday night’s gathering at the National Building Museum, where Biden delivered remarks onstage for roughly 15 minutes. Though Congress’ mask mandate was dropped last month, Pelosi wore an N95 mask walking up to and leaving the podium during her Thursday news conference.

Pelosi didn’t specify how long she was at the dinner table with Martin on Wednesday, but said he wore a mask at the beginning of the dinner and removed it to eat. Pelosi said Martin left during the appetizer course and that she wasn’t concerned about her health, adding that she’s tested almost every day.

“In consultation with the Office of Attending Physician, the Speaker will continue regular testing and follow CDC guidance,” Pelosi deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said in a statement.

Martin’s positive test comes as Washington, the White House and Capitol Hill move to ease pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, amid a drop in coronavirus cases. Although there’s been a lull in the pandemic, and while Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say 98 percent of the population can go mask-free, cases are again rising in Europe and the Western Pacific, a potential warning sign that another wave could be coming to the U.S.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain crystallized the confusing moment with a tweet Thursday when he saluted the statistic that the nation has “fewer Americans in ICUs with COVID that at ANY point during the pandemic” but also noted that there is “lots of work to be done — and a great risk of a new wave.”

In previous waves, surges in cases in Europe reached the United States weeks later. The White House dropped mask requirements earlier this month, but more staffers and reporters have taken to sporting face coverings in the building again this week.

Both Biden, 79, and Pelosi, 81, are fully vaccinated and have received their booster doses. January data published by the CDC shows that third doses are at least 90 percent effective at keeping Americans infected by the Omicron variant out of the hospital. The extra shots are even more important for adults 50 and older.

Pelosi was angry earlier Thursday at her own members during a private Democratic whip meeting for tanking the White House’s requested Covid relief money. The administration, White House aides have said, will run out of money soon, emphasizing the urgent need for a bill now.

Also on Thursday, the White House announced that Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, will take over as the administration’s new Covid-19 coordinator. He replaces Jeffrey Zients, an entrepreneur and management consultant, who steered the nation’s response to waves of the pandemic and oversaw its vaccination distribution program. Zients had told allies and colleagues in the administration that he was interested in next becoming chief of staff or Treasury secretary but would be returning to private life, at least for now.

Sarah Ferris contributed to this report.


CORRECTION: A previous version of this report misspelled Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin's first name.

POLITICO

POLITICO

