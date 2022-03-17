Von Miller is the missing piece to the Bills' Super Bowl puzzle, according to odds-makers

Two seasons ago, the Bills took the NFL by storm and made their first AFC Championship Game in decades. In 2021, they were 13 seconds away from hosting their first AFC Championship Game in decades. Buffalo probably could’ve run back the same squad with that sort of success and expected similar results. Thanks to human Terminator Josh Allen, they’ll always be in play for deep playoff runs. But the Bills aren’t satisfied and want to do everything but rest on their laurels. It’s time to get over the hump.

That’s where Von Miller enters the picture.

The now two-time Super Bowl champion and former Super Bowl MVP is heading to Buffalo. Let him tell you the news himself.

In addition to a cool $45 million, Miller gets to play kingmaker for a franchise ready to win the Big One for the first time. As fate should have it, the folks with Tipico Sportsbook believe the Bills, and Miller, are going all the way.

Buffalo already held strong +700 odds to win next February’s Super Bowl 57. With the addition of Miller, the Bills moved to +650 at Tipico. Those are, by far, the best odds of the entire field, with only the rival Chiefs (+750) tailing right behind. But the Bills have something important that Kansas City doesn’t: A cupcake division.

When it comes to winning the AFC between the Patriots (+1500), Dolphins (+2000), and Jets (+7000) in the Bills’ AFC East, none of the other major conference players can boast such a comfortable divisional slate. The Chiefs have to play the Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders twice each. The Bengals have to play the Ravens. The AFC Sou–okay, they don’t matter.

Buffalo will eventually have to pay the bill (no pun intended) in a gauntlet of a conference and beat the other heavyweights in January. It helps, then, that they have the arguable cleanest path to the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage. It won’t be easy overcoming contender after contender for anyone in the AFC in 2022, making playing in your home digs that much more critical.

Buffalo is the clear favorite for the Super Bowl. Miller wouldn’t be playing king-maker for the Bills if they weren’t.

