ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Von Miller is the missing piece to the Bills' Super Bowl puzzle, according to odds-makers

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFLXm_0ehT31xj00

Two seasons ago, the Bills took the NFL by storm and made their first AFC Championship Game in decades. In 2021, they were 13 seconds away from hosting their first AFC Championship Game in decades. Buffalo probably could’ve run back the same squad with that sort of success and expected similar results. Thanks to human Terminator Josh Allen, they’ll always be in play for deep playoff runs. But the Bills aren’t satisfied and want to do everything but rest on their laurels. It’s time to get over the hump.

That’s where Von Miller enters the picture.

The now two-time Super Bowl champion and former Super Bowl MVP is heading to Buffalo. Let him tell you the news himself.

In addition to a cool $45 million, Miller gets to play kingmaker for a franchise ready to win the Big One for the first time. As fate should have it, the folks with Tipico Sportsbook believe the Bills, and Miller, are going all the way.

Buffalo already held strong +700 odds to win next February’s Super Bowl 57. With the addition of Miller, the Bills moved to +650 at Tipico. Those are, by far, the best odds of the entire field, with only the rival Chiefs (+750) tailing right behind. But the Bills have something important that Kansas City doesn’t: A cupcake division.

When it comes to winning the AFC between the Patriots (+1500), Dolphins (+2000), and Jets (+7000) in the Bills’ AFC East, none of the other major conference players can boast such a comfortable divisional slate. The Chiefs have to play the Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders twice each. The Bengals have to play the Ravens. The AFC Sou–okay, they don’t matter.

Buffalo will eventually have to pay the bill (no pun intended) in a gauntlet of a conference and beat the other heavyweights in January. It helps, then, that they have the arguable cleanest path to the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage. It won’t be easy overcoming contender after contender for anyone in the AFC in 2022, making playing in your home digs that much more critical.

Buffalo is the clear favorite for the Super Bowl. Miller wouldn’t be playing king-maker for the Bills if they weren’t.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller to sign 6-year deal with the Bills

Von Miller played a huge role in the Rams’ championship run last season, but unfortunately, he’s one-and-done in Los Angeles. Miller announced on Instagram that he’s signing with the Buffalo Bills. Miller said on Instagram that “it’s been a crazy four hours going back and forth,” and...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Yardbarker

Future Hall of Famer Von Miller agrees to six-year, $120M deal with Bills

Two-time Super Bowl champion and one time Super Bowl MVP Von Miller has been among the most coveted free agents on the market this spring. Primarily, Miller has been linked to the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys after he was acquired from Los Angeles in a midseason trade with his former Denver Broncos team.
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
FanSided

Bills pen star linebacker Von Miller to massive six-year deal

Fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Rams, Von Miller is getting paid to join the Buffalo Bills, picking up a huge six-year deal. The Rams wanted to keep Von Miller after he helped them win a Super Bowl. The Cowboys were reportedly lurking around. But it’s the Buffalo Bills who swooped in to get the Pro Bowl linebacker.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bills#Super Bowl Mvp#Vonmiller#Buffalobills#Tipico Sportsbook#Afc#Patriots
Pro Football Rumors

Rams in driver’s seat to re-sign Von Miller?

Von Miller has not committed to a team during his first free agency bid, but the Rams look to have moved into pole position for the future Hall of Fame pass rusher. The expectation is Miller will stay with the Rams, with Ian Rapoport of NFL.com noting teams are under the impression this is how the Miller process will conclude (Twitter link). Other teams are still pursuing the 11-year veteran, but the Rams appear to have the inside track.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
FOX Sports

Von Miller leaves LA for Buffalo as free agency begins

Russell Wilson to Denver, Carson Wentz to Washington, Amari Cooper to Cleveland. Chandler Jones to Las Vegas, Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to the LA Chargers, Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville. So what if it's old news? Here's some brand new news: Super Bowl champion linebacker Von Miller is leaving Los...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyzing the terms of Cedrick Wilson Jr.'s contract with the Dolphins

NFL free agency is underway, and the Dolphins have made a number of moves to improve their roster for 2022 and beyond. One of the first moves they made during the league’s legal tampering period was to sign former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. During his time with the Cowboys, Wilson was primarily their fourth wide receiver behind Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy