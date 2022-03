The Vail Police Department is warning skiers and riders to avoid the temptation of borrowing a ski pass to save on the cost of a lift ticket. To date, police have seen an increase in the number of ski pass fraud investigations this season. Thirty-one people have been cited for deceptive use as of March 8, compared to 27 total citations for the entire previous ski season.

VAIL, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO