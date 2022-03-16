ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, and preview, how to watch the NBA

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2DNy_0ehT2Qjc00

The Dallas Mavericks will meet the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center

The Mavericks have been playing great ball and have won seven of their last eight games prior to tonight. As for the Nets, they come in a four-game winning streak with two back-to-back home games. They will be missing some of their starters but this should be a great game.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight.

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

  • When: Wednesday, March 16
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets (-2.5)

O/U: 231.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Live Tv#The Dallas Mavericks#Espn Live Stream#Co Nj#Tipico Sportsbook
FanSided

Larry Bird downright refused to trade for any of LeBron James’ teammates

NBA legend Larry Bird predicted that LeBron James made his surrounding cast look better during his first stint in Cleveland, and he turned out to be right. When it comes to overall NBA excellence, it’s virtually impossible to beat Larry Bird. Bird remains the only person to win in NBA history to win Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player, NBA Finals MVP, All-Star MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech

Notre Dame will face Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32. In order to get to the Sweet 16, it surely would help to bring the 3-point shooting that seems to be getting better with each passing game. The Irish also continue to shoot well in general, so scoring from either the field or the free-throw line is coming easier for them all the time. As long as they play average defense, their game plan has a good chance of coming together.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Individual Leaders - Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech

Notre Dame will have to deal with a defensive-minded Texas Tech team in its quest to make the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. However, the Irish have the offensive firepower to pull off a win should that defensive attack break down. As far as individual leaders are concerned, they have the advantage in most offensive categories. The question is whether it will be enough to overcome that defense should it be on its game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy