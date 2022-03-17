ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, and preview, how to watch the NBA

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvGUm_0ehT26PZ00

The Boston Celtics will meet the Golden State Warriors in NBA action on Wednesday night from the Chase Center.

The Celtics will look to bounce back after falling to the Mavs in their last game while winning seven of their last nine games overall. As for the Warriors, they are coming off a 126-112 win over the Wizards and will be going for their 48th win of the season.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight.

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

  • When: Wednesday, March 16
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Bay Area
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors (-2.5)

O/U: 218.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names His Pick For The NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns may have far and away the best record in the NBA, but Stephen A. Smith still isn’t picking them to win it all. On “First Take” today, Stephen A. said he doesn’t foresee any team being able to beat the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs now that they are fully healthy.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Live Tv#The Boston Celtics#The Golden State Warriors#Mavs#Wizards#Espn#Nbc Sports Boston#Tipico Sportsbook#Co Nj
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at Kyrie Irving criticisms over his COVID-19 vaccine stance

Kevin Durant came into the defense of his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving once again as the fiery guard continues to refuse getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving exploded for 60 points on Tuesday to lead the Nets to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Of course the game only further highlighted Brooklyn’s need to have him available in all games, as Kyrie remains a part-time player because of his vaccination status.
NBA
NBC Sports

Smart defends himself after injuring Steph, kicking Klay

The Warriors were not too happy with Celtics' Marcus Smart after Wednesday’s 110-88 loss. On the same sequence in the second quarter, Smart managed to both roll up on Steph Curry’s ankle while going for a loose ball along the sideline and commit a flagrant foul on Klay Thompson after kicking him on the fastbreak.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Explains What Is The Difference Between Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance" And His Documentary "They Call Me Magic"

Michael Jordan became one of the most in-demand names in the world of entertainment in May 2020 when his personal docu-series 'The Last Dance' received rave reviews, being nominated for multiple Emmys while attracting an audience outside just sports fans. As a result, many legendary players across sports have started looking at putting out more biopic-styled docuseries' discussing their careers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Confronted Marcus Smart Over Stephen Curry’s Rolled Ankle

The Golden State Warriors suffered a massive injury setback during their game last night against the Boston Celtics. During the game, Marcus Smart was trying to battle for the ball against Stephen Curry. In a pretty scary moment, Smart's body landed on Curry's ankle while he was moving, which caused Curry to roll his ankle.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

C's fans will appreciate Draymond's reaction to Smart-Steph incident

Did Marcus Smart cross the line Wednesday night, or was he just trying to make a hustle play?. In the second quarter of the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, Smart dove for a loose ball right in front of Stephen Curry, whose left leg got caught awkwardly under Smart's body.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted DeMar DeRozan First, But Lakers Front Office Didn't Want To Offer Him A 3-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have been horrendous this season. Before the season started, there was a lot of excitement about what this Lakers' squad could do. The Lakers spent the offseason recruiting veteran players on team-friendly deals, expecting them to still contribute at a high level. But that has not happened. And it turns out, the Lakers could have had one of the best players this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson, Not Michael Jordan, Blocked Isiah Thomas From Making The 1992 Dream Team, Says John Salley

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan's dislike for one another is one of the most well-known feuds in the NBA. A lot of it had to do with the rough manner in which Isiah's Detroit Pistons played against MJ and his Chicago Bulls. This led to a bit of bad blood between the two and there have always been suggestions that Jordan kept IT off the 1992 Dream Team because of their beef.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay and Draymond put NBA on notice in first game back

A lot can change in 1,005 days. The last time we saw Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green take the NBA floor together -- ceremonial seven seconds on Jan. 9 notwithstanding -- the world and the NBA were different places. But in seven minutes Monday at Chase Center, the...
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Steph Curry Injures Ankle in Warriors-Celtics Game, Limps Off Court

Steph injures ankle vs. Celtics, limps to locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry and Moses Moody were both questionable to return to Wednesday’s game against the Celtics after suffering injuries in the first half. Curry came up limping after Marcus Smart rolled up on his...
NBA
The Spun

John Calipari Reacts To Louisville’s Rumored Hire

John Calipari is very happy about Louisville’s rumored hire for its men’s basketball head coach position. Louisville looks set to hire Kenny Payne, who’s currently an assistant with the New York Knicks. He was also an assistant under Calipari from 2014-2020 before going to New York. “Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy