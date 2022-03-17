Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, and preview, how to watch the NBA

The Boston Celtics will meet the Golden State Warriors in NBA action on Wednesday night from the Chase Center.

The Celtics will look to bounce back after falling to the Mavs in their last game while winning seven of their last nine games overall. As for the Warriors, they are coming off a 126-112 win over the Wizards and will be going for their 48th win of the season.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight.

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

When: Wednesday, March 16

Wednesday, March 16 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Bay Area

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors (-2.5)

O/U: 218.5

