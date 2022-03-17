2022 NHL trade deadline: Tracking and grading all the major deals

Welcome to the 2022 NHL trade deadline!

One of the more exciting dates on the hockey calendar is nearly here, heralding in the beginning of the end of the season. With approximately 20 games left for teams to play, the playoff races are tightening and teams are loading up for long postseason runs.

Previous NHL trade deadlines have been light on the action during deadline day itself, but on Wednesday the dominos started to fall on a few major pieces. Early signs, however, signal another slow day of deals trickling in by the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Monday.

Despite all that, we’re here to keep you updated and informed of all the trades that come down before the deadline with this handy tracker! Plus, we’ll grade all the major ones with our early impressions and thoughts.

List

March 16

Panthers acquire Ben Chiarot from Canadiens

Florida Panthers get: D Ben Chiarot

Montreal Canadiens get: F Tyler Smilanic, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 first-round pick

While I quibble a bit with the Canadiens retaining 50 percent of Chiarot’s contract, getting a first rounder here is excellent work. Not sure why the Panthers used some of their precious cap space to nab Chiarot, who’s not an impact player in the slightest. But hey, if Florida wins the Stanley Cup, no one will bat an eye!

Panthers: C

Canadiens: A-

Flames acquire Calle Jarnkrok from Kraken

Calgary Flames get: F Calle Jarnkrok

Seattle Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick

The Flames overpaid here for Jarnkrok in terms of quantity, but the draft picks being spread over three years makes this easier to take. Calgary gets another player to bolster their depth while Seattle stockpiles precious draft picks.

Flames: B-

Kraken: B+

Rangers acquire Frank Vatrano from Panthers

New York Rangers get: F Frank Vatrano

Florida Panthers get: 2022 fourth-round pick

March 15

Wild acquire Tyson Jost from Avalanche

Minnesota Wild get: F Tyson Jost

Colorado Avalanche get: F Nico Sturm

March 14

Avalanche acquire Josh Manson from Ducks

Colorado Avalanche get: D Josh Manson

Anaheim Ducks get: D Drew Helleson, 2023 second-round pick