ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

2022 NHL trade deadline: Tracking and grading all the major deals

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GcoV_0ehT1s9D00

Welcome to the 2022 NHL trade deadline!

One of the more exciting dates on the hockey calendar is nearly here, heralding in the beginning of the end of the season. With approximately 20 games left for teams to play, the playoff races are tightening and teams are loading up for long postseason runs.

Previous NHL trade deadlines have been light on the action during deadline day itself, but on Wednesday the dominos started to fall on a few major pieces. Early signs, however, signal another slow day of deals trickling in by the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Monday.

Despite all that, we’re here to keep you updated and informed of all the trades that come down before the deadline with this handy tracker! Plus, we’ll grade all the major ones with our early impressions and thoughts.

List

March 16

Panthers acquire Ben Chiarot from Canadiens

Florida Panthers get: D Ben Chiarot

Montreal Canadiens get: F Tyler Smilanic, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 first-round pick

While I quibble a bit with the Canadiens retaining 50 percent of Chiarot’s contract, getting a first rounder here is excellent work. Not sure why the Panthers used some of their precious cap space to nab Chiarot, who’s not an impact player in the slightest. But hey, if Florida wins the Stanley Cup, no one will bat an eye!

Panthers: C

Canadiens: A-

Flames acquire Calle Jarnkrok from Kraken

Calgary Flames get: F Calle Jarnkrok

Seattle Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick

The Flames overpaid here for Jarnkrok in terms of quantity, but the draft picks being spread over three years makes this easier to take. Calgary gets another player to bolster their depth while Seattle stockpiles precious draft picks.

Flames: B-

Kraken: B+

Rangers acquire Frank Vatrano from Panthers

New York Rangers get: F Frank Vatrano

Florida Panthers get: 2022 fourth-round pick

March 15

Wild acquire Tyson Jost from Avalanche

Minnesota Wild get: F Tyson Jost

Colorado Avalanche get: F Nico Sturm

March 14

Avalanche acquire Josh Manson from Ducks

Colorado Avalanche get: D Josh Manson

Anaheim Ducks get: D Drew Helleson, 2023 second-round pick

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Red Wings Trade Could Provide Deadline Blockbuster

The NHL’s Trade Deadline is set for March 21 as the Pittsburgh Penguins are still trying to upgrade their forward group. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings have made it known they’re open for business. Two teams heading in opposite directions with the Penguins gearing up for what could be another Stanley Cup playoff run, while the Red Wings are trying to piece together a foundation of talent for the future.
NHL
ABC7 Los Angeles

Answering the big questions ahead of the NHL trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline is three days away, and the action is picking up. Most teams are waiting until the last minute to make moves -- hey, every dollar matters in this salary-cap world -- but a pair of Wednesday trades should spur some action. You probably have questions about what the next three days have in store. I did, too. So I worked the phones, and here's what I found out.
NHL
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Big Lead

Iowa Screwed By Missed Call in Upset Loss to Richmond

Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hoops Rumors

NHL requests meeting with women's leagues PHF, PWHPA to resolve issues

The NHL has requested a meeting between the PHF and PWHPA — the two feuding women’s hockey factions — to attempt to bring the two sides together. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports that details of the proposed meeting are still being worked out, but the PWHPA was informed recently of a multi-million dollar funding deal, one that would be an eight- to 10-year commitment, that would allow their proposed league to move forward. Marek doesn’t specify where the funding is coming from.
HOCKEY
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Manson
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Frank Vatrano
Person
Tyson Jost
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
Yardbarker

Phillies, free agent All-Star OF Nick Castellanos 'progressing' in contract talks

Back before the nearly-100-day MLB lockout commenced, 2021 All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos elected to opt out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds and officially become a free agent. The 30-year-old was rumored to be "drawing interest" from the likes of the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants early in the offseason.
MLB
The Hockey Writers

Marco Kasper – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Rögle (SHL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 7th (Among EU Skaters) It’s hard not to look at Marco Kasper and think of fellow Austrian Marco Rossi, who was picked ninth overall back in 2020 by the Minnesota Wild. The pair grew up just under two hours away from each other and quickly became the face of Austrian hockey as they moved up the ranks. However, that’s about where the similarities end. At 17, Rossi moved to North America to join the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Ottawa 67’s, where he led the league in scoring in his second season with the team. Although he’s on the smaller side, he’s a high-offence player who will certainly end up on the Wild’s top line someday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Anaheim Ducks#Dominos#Kraken Calgary
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Jets' Tyler Conklin signing

The Jets gave their tight end room a makeover in the opening days of free agency, signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as upgrades at the position. Uzomah has gotten a ton of attention as New York’s new top tight end, but Conklin brings a lot to the table in his own right. He cracked the starting lineup and proved his worth with the Vikings in 2021. The Jets are hoping to benefit from similar production.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking down the Jalen Reeves-Mabin contract with the Texans

The Houston Texans added to their linebacking corps with the signing of former Detroit Lions 2017 fourth-round pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year contract worth $7.5 million with $5 million guaranteed. Reeves-Maybin earned a $1.5 million signing bonus and he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

March Madness: Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke odds, picks and predictions

The No. 15-seed Cal State Fullerton Titans (21-10) meet the No. 2-seed Duke Blue Devils (28-6) for a West Region first-round battle in the NCAA Championship Tournament Friday. Tip-off from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
GREENVILLE, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy