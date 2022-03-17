Marrone Bio to sell for $236 million to Argentinian company Bioceres
Argentinian company Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has agreed to buy Davis-founded Marrone Bio Innovations Inc....www.bizjournals.com
Argentinian company Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has agreed to buy Davis-founded Marrone Bio Innovations Inc....www.bizjournals.com
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento
Comments / 0