ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Marrone Bio to sell for $236 million to Argentinian company Bioceres

By Mark Anderson
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Argentinian company Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has agreed to buy Davis-founded Marrone Bio Innovations Inc....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Davis, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Business
Sacramento Business Journal

Real estate Leads - March 11, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentinian#Biox#Mbii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
Sacramento Business Journal

Growth Factory accelerator opens second cohort to startups

The Growth Factory accelerator is preparing to open its second cohort of coaching and funding for startup companies, with an April 15 application deadline. The Rocklin-based incubator makes early-stage and seed investments into companies ranging from $25,000 to $50,000, with additional money held in reserve for future investments, said Monique Brown, co-founder and managing director of the Growth Factory, during a webinar put on by CleanStart, a Sacramento-based clean energy industry group.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento

Comments / 0

Community Policy