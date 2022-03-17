ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

The Exponent

5 Purdue wrestlers still competing in NCAA

The Purdue wrestling team battled through a tough second session Thursday at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Detroit, finishing the first day with 8.0 team points and advancing five wrestlers to Day 2 of competition. All five Boilermakers are in competition in the consolation bracket, according to a news release,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue women's basketball to host veteran Southern Illinois team in WNIT on Wednesday night

When the Purdue women’s basketball team opens postseason, it’s going to see a veteran Southern Illinois team, both from the players and the coach. The Salukis (21-9) won their regular-season conference championship, but lost in the semi-final round of the post-season tournament eliminating them from the NCAA Tournament. So, the women’s NIT might provide some solace, but it was not where Southern hoped to be.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Wild pitch ends Purdue baseball's 15-0 run to start season

The Purdue baseball team’s 15-game winning streak to start the season came to an odd ending Thursday night with a 4-3, 11-inning loss at Illinois State. With one out in the bottom of the 11th, freshman right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen (2-1) gave up a single to shortstop Luke Cheng on an 0-2 count. The next batter, center fielder Maccallan Conklin struck out in three pitches. Tyler Woltman walked on a 3-2 count putting men at first and second with two out. Illinois State (7-6) brought in JT Sokolove to pinch run.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

3/15/22 Purdue 11, Dayton 2

Third baseman Troy Viola went 2 for 3 with a homer to lead Purdue to an 11-2 win Tuesday night in Alexander Field. The Boilermaker win moved the team to 15-0, the only undefeated baseball team in the nation. Lefthander Troy Wansing (2-0) pitched 5 innings of two-hit ball to pick up the victory. Wansing gave up 1 run, walked 2 and struck out 3 along the way. The Boilers had 8 hits and were the beneficiary of 3 Dayton (7-6) errors and the Flyers leaving 11 men on base.
DAYTON, OH
The Exponent

3/17/22 NCAA Tournament First Round Practice

The No. 3 Seed Purdue Boilermakers entered the Fiserv Forum in preparation of their first round match up in the NCAA Tournament against the No. 14 Yale Bulldogs. Sophomore center Zach Edey, senior forward Trevion Williams, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and head coach Matt Painter appeared in a press conference in the morning. The entire Purdue team later held a practice on the floor. Purdue's game against Yale will tip off at 1 p.m. CST and will air on TBS.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Lincoln East standout, Husker recruiting target Malachi Coleman invited to All-American Bowl

Malachi Coleman put together an impressive junior season on the football field at Lincoln East, and he's putting together a heck of a stretch off the field in the offseason. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound athlete has racked up scholarship offers, is now considered a consensus four-star recruit, and on Wednesday kept the honors rolling when he was invited to the All-American Bowl.
LINCOLN, NE
The Exponent

Ivey wins 2nd All-American honor this season

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has picked up his second All-American honor this season after the Associated Press tabbed him a second-team selection, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. The AP is one of four entities that make up the All-American awards, joined by the United States Basketball Writers Association, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Greek life wins Panhellenic national awards

Purdue's Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life councils received multiple awards at the Association of Fraternal Leadership & Values Central leadership summit in Indianapolis, held in the first week of February. AFLV "strives to enhance sorority and fraternity communities by connecting members with leaders and speakers through change-enabling experience," according to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Upcoming MHAW events

School of Electrical and Computer Engineering Mental Health Keychains and Snacks (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MSEE Atrium) Purdue Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers: Making some Friend(ship Bracelets) (noon to 2 p.m. at REC 317) Donate to the Trevor Project; Raising Cane’s Fundraiser (5 to 9 p.m. at...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

