The Purdue baseball team’s 15-game winning streak to start the season came to an odd ending Thursday night with a 4-3, 11-inning loss at Illinois State. With one out in the bottom of the 11th, freshman right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen (2-1) gave up a single to shortstop Luke Cheng on an 0-2 count. The next batter, center fielder Maccallan Conklin struck out in three pitches. Tyler Woltman walked on a 3-2 count putting men at first and second with two out. Illinois State (7-6) brought in JT Sokolove to pinch run.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO