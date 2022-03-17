Huskies outlasted by Menominee

Benzie Central's Quinn Zickert runs the floor in transition on Wednesday night. (McLain Moberg/Record Patriot )

SAULT STE. MARIE- A magical season by Benzie Central boys basketball suffered a heartbreaking finale in Wednesday's regional championship game.

The Huskies fell to Menominee 60-56 in double overtime at Sault Area High School.

"It was a tale of two halves," said head coach Josh Crocker. "(Menominee) shifted what they were doing in the second half, taking away driving lanes. That really forced us to find different ways to get to the bucket. We settled for perimeter shots and they weren't falling."

After three quarters the Huskies appeared prime to seize control of momentum and claim a regional title with a 36-30 lead. Those plans came to a screeching halt when the Maroons scored eight of the fourth quarters first 10 points to tie the game at 38 all.

Senior Quinn Zickert provided a much needed spark for the Huskies. With BC owning a one-point advantage,the Maroons half-court trap appeared to suffocate any ball movement. They ultimately left Zickert wide open in the right corner, draining a long-range shot and extending the Huskies lead to four points.

The Maroons would rally to tie the game 47-47 and force overtime.

The Huskies would miss their first three shots from the field to start the extra stanza. A pair of free throws from sophomore Jaxon Childers was the lone offense early in extra time.

The Maroons had the ball with under 40 seconds left and a two-point advantage, seemingly having the game on ice. An errant pass sailed out of bounds, resulting in a critical turnover and possession going back to the Huskies. Childers received the in-bounds pass and darted coast-to-coast for a contested layup that ultimately dropped through the net, tying the game at 51 with 25 seconds left.

The Maroons were unsuccessful in a game-winning attempt, resulting in another five minutes of playoff basketball.

Trailing by four points with under two minutes left in double overtime, Zickert caught fire from deep once again, connecting on a long-range shot to pull within one point with 1:35 remaining. The Maroons would pass the ball like clockwork, attempting to play keep away until they were fouled, ultimately making one of two free-throw attempts for a two-point lead.

Zickert was unable to drain his third 3-pointer of extra time, but senior Nate Childers was under the hoop to clean up the glass. He was fouled on his unsuccessful putback attempt, giving the Huskies a chance to tie the game with 27.3 seconds left in the second overtime.

The senior ultimately missed both of his free throws, stunting the Huskies momentum at the time. Menominee would score off a pair of free throws to end the Huskies 2021-22 season on a heartbreaking note.

Zickert lead the Huskies with 22 points, scoring 18 after the first half. Jaxon and Nate Childers combined to score 30 points.

The Huskies season ends with a record of 20-4.