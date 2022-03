SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Orioles’ broadcast team on MASN will feature a bit of shifting in 2022 -- and they’re coming to a television screen near you soon. The club announced on Wednesday afternoon that three games on its Grapefruit League slate will be broadcast on MASN, as well as seven additional games set exclusively for the airwaves of Hearst's 98 Rock FM & WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM, its new flagship station. The O's game against the Red Sox on March 24 will be broadcast on both television and radio.

