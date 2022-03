Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: crypto in Washington, GameStop’s NFT plans, and South Korea’s deregulator-in-chief. Money remains fragmented. PayPal announced just yesterday that Ukrainian citizens could open up wallets to receive money, hold balances and transfer money to debit cards, all features previously unavailable to them. Even the largest payment businesses tend to be regional, not global: Think WeChat Pay and Alipay, Paytm or M-Pesa. Universality is part of crypto’s appeal, and to compete with it, established payments systems will need to look at the gaps in their networks more closely and consider once-unthinkable tie-ups.

