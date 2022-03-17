State health department didn’t report thousands of nursing home deaths, audit confirms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials on Wednesday reported 575 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths as key metrics continue to creep toward less concerning levels. The state’s average positivity rate, now on a nearly two-month downswing, stands at 4%, below the line for caution. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents stand at 12.6, still above the high risk threshold but on track to dip below that line soon. MORE: Is COVID-19 Entering The Endemic Phase? In total, the state has seen 1,420,720 positive cases, which includes 61,956 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,238 Minnesotans. One of the newly reported dead on Tuesday was a Stearns County resident in their early 20s. As of Tuesday, there were 359 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds, including 48 in intensive care. Since the start of the pandemic, 60,880 cases have required hospitalization, with 11,275 of those landing in the ICU. The state has administered more than 9.4 million vaccine doses, including over 2.1 million boosters. Though 66% of the eligible population has completed a vaccine series, according to MDH, only about 46% are fully up to date, meaning they’ve received all recommended doses.

