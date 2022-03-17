ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State health department didn’t report thousands of nursing home deaths, audit confirms

By Danielle Brown
McKnight's
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration purposely manipulated nursing home COVID-19 data in order to mislead the public, an audit by the state comptroller’s office has found. The report found that the state Health Department understated the number of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes by as...

www.mcknights.com

Andrew Cuomo
