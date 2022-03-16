ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Randall Cobb takes big paycut to help Packers get under salary cap

By Zach Kruse
 1 day ago
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb helped the Green Bay Packers get under the salary cap by the start of the new league year.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cobb agreed to slash his salary in 2022 by roughly $5.5 million.

The Packers needed the savings to get under the cap by Wednesday afternoon. Cobb’s cap number was going to be $9.35 million, including a base salary of $7.9 million, making the slot receiver a logical option for finding cap space.

Per Silverstein, Cobb will make around $3 million this season.

Cobb, who was reacquired by the Packers in a trade with the Houston Texans last August, caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games last season. He suffered a core injury late in November and missed the final five games.

While on the field for 371 total snaps on offense, Cobb averaged 13.4 yards per catch and 9.6 yards per target and caught 71.8 percent of targets in 2021.

Cobb is a favorite player of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who returned to Green Bay. He will be the likely starter at slot receiver in 2022 and one of the Packers’ top three, joining Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

Cobb turns 32 in August. He’s missed at least five games in three of the last four seasons.

