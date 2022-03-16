Two 14-year-old boys arrested after shooting splatter guns at 2 kids riding bikes in Peachtree City

Child shot by splatter gun (Peachtree City Police Department)

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City police have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say shot and injured an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old with splatter guns earlier this week.

Police said that they responded to the Battery Way Boat Docks on Monday around 3:30 p.m. over reports of teenagers shooting children with Orbeez splatter ball guns.

Officers found two children with injuries to the face and abdomen. Police found four 17-year-old boys nearby with splatter guns, but determined they were not involved with shooting the children. They were charged with violating the city ordinance of discharging restricted weapons.

Officers viewed video from city cameras and spotted a golf cart occupied by the suspected shooters.

On Tuesday, officers were able to locate the shooters. Police said that due to the unprovoked nature of the crime, the fact that the victims froze the projectiles to make them more painful and the fact that the children were riding bikes, they charged one 14-year-old boy with aggravated assault and another with aggravated assault (party to a crime) and underage operation of a golf cart.

One of the boy’s parents was also charged with a city ordinance violation for allowing her son to operate a golf cart while underaged.

The suspects have not been identified because they are juveniles.

“The Peachtree City Police Department reminds parents to have conversations with their children about the serious implications of this dangerous trend,” police said “All violations of city ordinance or state law regarding discharging of these weapons on city property or at unwilling participants will be prosecuted accordingly.”

Anyone with any more information on the incident is asked to please call 770-487-8866 or email policepublicinfo@peachtree-city.org.

