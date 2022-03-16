ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Karnataka announce new live dates

By Jerry Ewing
loudersound.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUK prog rockers Karnataka have announced their A New Day Rising tour which includes a headline slot at this year's Prog For Peart event in Abingdon in July and also features appearances at Winter's End, HRH Prog and A New Day festivals. "We’re very excited to announce our New...

www.loudersound.com

The Press

Rolling Stones plan European tour

The Rolling Stones are set to announce a new European tour. The 'Start Me Up' hitmakers are planning to mark their 60th anniversary with a string of concerts this summer, reportedly including a gig at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and two nights in London's Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival, with the full details due to be confirmed on 14 March.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rolling Stones to celebrate 60 years of rockin' with three UK shows

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Co. will play Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and London's BST Festival in Hyde Park this summer as part of European tour. Rock legends the Rolling Stones will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a European tour this summer. The run of dates includes a show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and two in London's Hyde Park. The Liverpool date will be on June 9 while the two London performances – part of the annual set of BST shows – will take place on Saturday June 25 and Sunday July 3.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Yes - Close To The Edge at 50 on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

We celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yes's classic fifth studio album Close To The Edge on the cover of issue 128 of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now. We have brand new interviews with Steve Howe, Rick Wakeman, Bill Bruford and Jon Anderson as they recall how they created their first ever album with a full side-long epic. There's rarely seen photos from in the studio as the band recorded Close To The Edge and what exactly happened when Bill Bruford decided to leave the band!
MUSIC
Billboard

Lady Gaga Announces New Chromatica Ball Tour Dates With More Shows

Little Monsters, rise — and get ready to dance. Lady Gaga announced Monday (March 7) that she is officially going on tour for her previously postponed expedition Lady Gaga Presents: The Chromatica Ball, which will see the 12-time Grammy winner embarking on a limited run of 14 performances in stadiums across the globe.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Rotimi Announces New Spring Dates For U.S., International Headlining Tour

Having always been an artist with a work ethic and grind like no other, Rotimi is already on the move for 2022 officially announcing his first headlining U.S. and International All or Nothing Tour. Being an entertainer who has always put his fans first, the tour was originally postponed in January to keep Covid cautious, and now as the world opens back, Spring of 2022 is slated to start with a bang. New tour date tickets are now on sale.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Normani Announces Release Date For New Single “Fair”

Normani has announced the upcoming release of a new single. The former Fifth Harmony star will drop “Fair” on March 18th. The track follows the first single from her highly anticipated debut solo album, “Wild Side” that featured Cardi B. : Normani says she was “empowered”...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
loudersound.com

Wayne Kramer announces first MC5 album in over 50 years

Brother Wayne Kramer has announced a new album from the MC5 camp. The album, Heavy Lifting, will be released under the 'We Are All MC5' banner via earMusic on October 1. It'll be the first album of new studio recordings to carry the MC5 name since 1971's classic High Time.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Leprous announced as third headliner for Radar Festival

Norwegian proggers Leprous have been announced as the third headline act for this year's Radar Festival. The new progressive music event takes place a the renovated venue of Casino, Guildford from July 29-31. "Leprous are a band that can’t really be compared to anyone else when you take into account...
MUSIC
iheart.com

My Chemical Romance Announce New Tour Dates With Eerie Video

The announcement came with an eerie video of a statue smashing in slow motion. "New Dates. Smashing." reads the caption. A whopping 14 new shows were added to their itinerary in 10 new cities, including Raleigh, NC, and Oklahoma City, OK. The band has also added extra shows for several cities including Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, and Los Angeles.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
loudersound.com

Porcupine Tree release video for Of The New Day and announce US tour dates

UK prog rockers Porcupine Tree have released a video for brand new song Of The New Day, which you can watch below. At the same time the trio have announced North American tour dates, as well as dates in both Mexico and Chile for September and October (dates listed below).
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Vote for the greatest Megadeth song ever!

It was Forrest Gump who said, “Megadeth is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.”. OK, so maybe we misheard him, but the point stands. Few bands have had such a rollercoaster career as Dave Mustaine and his ever-changing band of merry men. From...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best nights out in London this week

As ever, London’s got some absolutely cracking acts heading up its clubs this week. There’s groovy folk like Mr Scruff and underground royalty like Peverelist. There’s Moxie’s infectious club selections and The Cause’s ‘TBA’ line-up that we just know will be a reliable hoot. Want to know where to head this weekend? Here are the best nights out in the capital.
LIFESTYLE
Ultimate Classic Rock

13 Bands With No Original Members

As you'll see in the following list of bands with no original members, not everybody can be U2. That sturdy group never reshuffled bandmates, but others have experienced so much change over the years that they share no connection at all with their co-founding lineup. For some, change has actually...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Every Queens Of The Stone Age album ranked from worst to best

Post-Kyuss, Josh Homme embarked on a mission to create rock music “heavy enough for the boys and sweet enough for the girls”: here are QOTSA's albums in order of greatness. From upstart desert rats to globe-straddling alpha dons, for over two decades Queens Of The Stone Age’s Teutonic grooves and arsenal of riffs have set the gold standard for decadent, dangerous premier league rock. Led by Josh 'The Ginger Elvis' Homme and featuring a semi-recurring cast of many, they rose from the dustbowls of a cult stoner rock scene into the full-blown glare of the musical mainstream, garnering a clutch of Grammy Awards nominations, flirting with celebrity status, and kicking up a fair bit of controversy along the way.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Clive Mitten releases cover of The Great Gate Of Kyiv for charity

Former Twelfth Night bassist and C:Live Collective mainstay Clive Mitten has released a new cover of Mussorgsky's The Great Gate Of Kyiv, made popular among prog fans by Emerson, Lake & Palmer's 1971 adaptation of the composer's Pictures At An Exhibition, in order to help raise money to aid victims of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gin Blossoms' concert at the Pageant is postponed; new date to be announced

Update: This show has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date, and refunds are also available. In a message, the band says: "To our friends and fans. The NME 30th Anniversary Tour has been immensely successful and fun, but our bass player Bill Leen has had an accident and broken his arm. He will be unable to perform for a few months. We considered converting to an acoustic format, or bringing in a substitute for Bill. But our band has decided out of respect for our fans to reschedule or cancel the remaining tour dates. It doesn’t feel right to do an anniversary tour without our founding bass player.
MUSIC

