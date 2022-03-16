Karnataka announce new live dates

Update: This show has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date, and refunds are also available. In a message, the band says: "To our friends and fans. The NME 30th Anniversary Tour has been immensely successful and fun, but our bass player Bill Leen has had an accident and broken his arm. He will be unable to perform for a few months. We considered converting to an acoustic format, or bringing in a substitute for Bill. But our band has decided out of respect for our fans to reschedule or cancel the remaining tour dates. It doesn’t feel right to do an anniversary tour without our founding bass player.

