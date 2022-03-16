Karnataka announce new live dates

Post-Kyuss, Josh Homme embarked on a mission to create rock music “heavy enough for the boys and sweet enough for the girls”: here are QOTSA's albums in order of greatness. From upstart desert rats to globe-straddling alpha dons, for over two decades Queens Of The Stone Age’s Teutonic grooves and arsenal of riffs have set the gold standard for decadent, dangerous premier league rock. Led by Josh 'The Ginger Elvis' Homme and featuring a semi-recurring cast of many, they rose from the dustbowls of a cult stoner rock scene into the full-blown glare of the musical mainstream, garnering a clutch of Grammy Awards nominations, flirting with celebrity status, and kicking up a fair bit of controversy along the way.
