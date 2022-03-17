Team frees humpback whale tangled in line off Hawaii

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often you see a white-coated scientist, test-tube in hand, carrying out experiments in the middle of a big international boat show. But work never stops aboard the stealthy-gray Damen-built support yacht Gene Chaser. The yacht is the newest acquisition by Connecticut-based DNA sequencing specialist, Dr. Jonathan Rothberg. Back in 2015, the entrepreneur bought the 180-foot Amels superyacht Engelberg, changed the name to Gene Machine and converted her into part world-girding luxury superyacht, part laboratory on water. When Covid-19 hit in 2020, Rothberg, together with an ever-growing team of scientists, spent most of the...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO