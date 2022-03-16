Netflix Announces Whole Universe of Dr. Seuss Shows and Specials

I read books by Dr. Seuss when I was a kid. I think that I have read plenty of them but the three books that I remember the most were the great classics. This is the first book by Dr. Seuss that I read. I do not remember the memory of being exposed to the book for the first time but I know that this is the first book by Dr. Seuss that I read. I had the book at home ever since I was a kid. I remember that when I was a kid, I saw the book’s live-action film at a hair salon. The hair salon was at someone’s house. I do not remember the movie too much at that time but I watched it again when I got older. Now, I remember what the live-action film was like. Recently, I read the book to a preschooler. The book was very colorful and the words were nice to read.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO