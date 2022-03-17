Dinner at The Monrovian

Easter wouldn’t be Easter without chocolate, and while we love watching our children racing around trying to collect as many eggs as they can, the sugar-high? Not so much. If you find your kids are still working their way through the Easter chocolate well into the summer months, perhaps it’s worth considering a non-chocolate gift this year instead.Whether you choose to throw a couple of non-chocolate presents into the mix, or decide to forgo traditional chocolate eggs all together, there are plenty of season-appropriate gifts to celebrate Easter (which falls on 17 April this year) in style.Our round-up covers everything...

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO